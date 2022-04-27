Dodgers blank with Buehler’s job
PHOENIX — Walker Buehler allowed three hits in his first complete game without giving up runs, Will Smith hit a solo homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 on Monday night.
Buehler (2-1) put in a sublime performance, retiring 15 straight batters in a brilliant stretch between the fourth and ninth innings. He didn’t walk, hit a slugger with a pitch and struck out 10 before leaving the field to a cheer from the many Dodgers fans at Chase Field.
The right-hander threw 108 pitches and struck out Christian Walker on a last-out fly ball to center field that gave Los Angeles its 11th win in 13 games.
It didn’t take long for the Dodgers to take a 2-0 lead: Mookie Betts, first in the batting order, walked early in the first inning, Freddie Freeman doubled and Trea Turner drove in both with another double.
Arizona starter Merrill Kelly (1-1) took the loss despite a strong performance in which he gave up three runs in six innings.
For the Diamondbacks, the Dominicans Ketel Marte 4-0; Geraldo Perdomo 2-0. The Venezuelan David Peralta 4-1.