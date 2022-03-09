Dodgers owner makes offer to buy Chelsea

James 21 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 60 Views

Los Angeles Dodgers owner Todd Boehly has made a million-dollar offer to buy Chelsea.

After Russian-Israeli oligarch Abramovich recently announced his decision to sell the club to protect it from the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, multiple Major League Baseball (MLB) team owners have been closely in negotiations.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly received an offer to buy the club from a consortium led by billionaires. Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss.

Boehly owns stock in Los Angeles Lakers, Angeles Dodgers, Angeles Sparks, Cloud9, and DraftKings, however, are looking to invest more money in a sports organization that operates on the other side of the world.

What is the price of Chelsea?

He knows the Blues are on the market for £3bn, and despite the owner saying that’s a “crazy” figure, he said he still has to meet with some partners to determine the final price.

The chain of owners of the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and now the Los Angeles Dodgers, are the ones that have most dreamed of buying the famous Russian team.

might interest you

Source link

About James

Check Also

Julio César Chávez got tired of his son Omar: “He only says bullshit”

Midtime Editorial Mexico City / 09.03.2022 21:26:05 When will be the day that the Chavez …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved