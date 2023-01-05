Dodgers, Padres go for signing Aroldis Chapman

The marking of the Cuban reliever Aroldis Chapman It had been very quiet, until this Thursday (January 5) when former Major League player Carlos Baerga reported on his Instagram account that two teams contending for the title in the 2023 season of MLBThey have put offers on the table of the “Cuban Missile”.

According to Baerga, his sources have informed him that both los angeles dodgers What San Diego Padreshave proposed to Chapman a contract for two years. At the moment the amount of the alleged deal that both organizations want to close is unknown.

It should be remembered that Chapman, a 34-year-old veteran, once considered the best closer in the league, became a free agent at the end of the 2022 season after expiring his contract with the New York Yankees, a club for which he pitched for the last few years. six tournaments.