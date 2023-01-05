Sports

Dodgers, Padres go for signing Aroldis Chapman

Photo of Admin Admin1 day ago
0 59 1 minute read

The marking of the Cuban reliever Aroldis Chapman It had been very quiet, until this Thursday (January 5) when former Major League player Carlos Baerga reported on his Instagram account that two teams contending for the title in the 2023 season of MLBThey have put offers on the table of the “Cuban Missile”.

According to Baerga, his sources have informed him that both los angeles dodgers What San Diego Padreshave proposed to Chapman a contract for two years. At the moment the amount of the alleged deal that both organizations want to close is unknown.

It should be remembered that Chapman, a 34-year-old veteran, once considered the best closer in the league, became a free agent at the end of the 2022 season after expiring his contract with the New York Yankees, a club for which he pitched for the last few years. six tournaments.


Follow us on

ismael hernandez

I have graduated from the Autonomous University of Guadalajara since 2012, graduated as a Bachelor of Communication Sciences. After having been a radio announcer for a few years in the “Perla Tapatía”, I returned to my hometown, Mazatlán, Sinaloa and was hired by Periódico El Debate in May 2019. My first months in El Debate were writing articles for the vertical: “Mi Bolsillo”, however, in September of the same year I became part of the powerful lineup of “Al Bat”, where I still continue to work as a web journalist. In “Al Bat”, we truthfully present to our readers the most relevant news in the world of baseball, mainly from the MLB, winter leagues from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and the Asian continent. I am a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League and the Boston Red Sox in the American League. My big dream is to visit the Fenway Park stadium, the historic site of the “Red Soles”.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 day ago
0 59 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

The Benfica coach insists on sanctioning Enzo Fernández and criticized Chelsea

1 day ago

Cuba announced roster for the World Baseball Classic – SwingCompleto

10 hours ago

Georgina Rodríguez did not even turn to see CR7 in her presentationHalftime

4 days ago

Controversy in Lidom: The eaglets turn on lights on their cell phones to distract the Licey pitcher

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2023, All Rights Reserved  | D1SoftballNews.com
Back to top button