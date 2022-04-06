Dodgers sign ex-Yankees reliever Dellin Betances

This Tuesday morning, The Athletic columnist Ken Rosenthal was the first to report on social networks that the Dodgers they had reached a agreement with right-handed reliever Dellin Betanceswith a minor league contract.

Betances, who his entire career in the majors has represented the two New York teams, would have the opportunity to be part of the bullpen of one of the favorite teams for the 2022 season champion. If he earns his place on the Major League roster , the lanky 6-foot-3, 34-year-old pitcher would earn $2.75 million, plus another half-million in incentives that were added into his release clause.

The native New York State pitcher, but of Dominican blood, has a decade of experience in the Major Leagues. He began his Yankees career wearing pinstripes for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019. However, in 2020 he was signed as a free agent by the Mets, the Mules’ neighbors based in Queens.

During his stay with the Metropolitans, Betances was pursued by bad luck. After two years he was only able to complete 12.2 innings of work on the mound due to the multiple injuries he suffered in that period. In 2021 he missed almost the entire tournament due to shoulder surgery that he underwent to repair the damage.