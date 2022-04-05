Sports

Dodgers Trevor Bauer without access to evidence returns MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers will be without Trevor Bauer for Opening Day of the 2022 Season as a result of the accusations he faced in recent months for alleged sexual abuse. New information has emerged and would indicate that the Return pitcher to the Major Leagues would have been complicated since a judge denied him certain evidence that would help you in the case.

Journalist Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reported on Monday, April 4, that a judge has ruled that Trevor Bauer will not be able to access the cell phone text messages of the woman who accused him of alleged rape to use them as evidence.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher reportedly did not fully file the paperwork to meet his lawsuit, but even if he had, Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman would remain skeptical and likely would have denied it.

The pitcher sought to have access to the messages exchanged with the woman to prove to Major League Baseball (MLB) that he did not commit abuse of any kind against the plaintiff and make his return to the circuit.

Trevor Bauer continues with the administrative discharge granted by the Major Leagues and will not be able to be part of the Los Angeles Dodgers roster for the Opening Day of the 2022 Season and at the moment it is not known when his return will be.


