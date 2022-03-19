Dodgers will continue to pay Freeman’s contract through 2040
James
10 mins ago
Sports
27 Views
Los Angeles Dodgers no doubt they caught “their man” on the free agent market in the first defending World Series champion guard Freddie Freeman, who is widely considered one of the best hitters in all of MLB. For a 6-year, $162 million contract, Freeman will stay in his native Southern California through at least 2027; however, the Dodgers will continue to pay him for much longer.
According to information from Mark Feinsand and Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Freeman’s contract with the Dodgers has at least $57 million in deferred salaries, which will be paid from the end of the contract in 2028 to 2040, which would lower the value of the contract. contract from 162 to 140 guaranteed until 2027.
Plus, that confirms that Freddie Freeman, currently 32, will receive a check of about $4.75 million each year from 2028 through 2040, earning a salary from the Dodgers until the slugger is 51.
Freeman previously signed an 8-year, $135 million contract with the Atlanta Braves in the offseason leading up to 2014.
