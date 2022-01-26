Does a hidden audio message reveal the true nature of the game?

We keep talking about Abandoned, the mysterious project by Blue Box Game Studios that held court last year with a series of leaks, rumors and speculations. Now, some members of Subreddit / r / Kojimbox have discovered an audio file hidden in the code of the official website of the studio led by Hasan Kahraman.

It must be said that the topic in question has been closed, however in the message it speaks of a audio files in Japanese which would reveal the true nature of Abandoned, or “a project created by an AI simulation team“, the team in question had given birth to Blue Box, nothing more than a first experiment for creating video games through Artificial Intelligence. The first project, known as Zero Call, would have had some problems but over time the situation it would be improved and the work continues, according to what can be heard in the audio.

The audio in question however remains a great mystery since no one seems to have been able to reproduce it and as mentioned the topic on Subreddit Kojimbox was closed after a few replies, thus not allowing to clarify the situation.

It could certainly be a joke or of the umpteenth easter egg linked to Abandonedin 2022 Blue Box should publish the Abandoned tech demo for PS5, with the hope that the demo version will help us to dispel the many doubts about this mysterious project.