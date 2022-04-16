Does a son of Fidel Castro prevent the presence of an independent Cuban team in the World Baseball Classic?

could the Association of Professional Cuban Players (APCBP) aspire to the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) accept that a independent team will represent Cuba in the next World Classicwhen one of the executives of that entity is the son of Fidel Castro?

That is the question posed by the APCBP in a recent publication on its Facebook page, which recalls that Anthony Castro he is a global ambassador for the WBSC, and has generated multiple comments.

“We are not interested in politicizing the issue, but we invite you to draw your own conclusions,” says the Association created in March. “This man is one of the executives of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC). Can we expect from that organization some type of support for our initiative that seeks that FREE Cuban baseball players can represent us in the World Baseball Classic?”.

For many users the answer is clear: No. “Of course nothing can be expected from that politicized confederation, Cuba is the only country in the Americas that does not recognize professional sports with hatred and extreme intolerance in his country,” writes Ángel Raúl Pérez Gavilán.

“Of course, nothing can be gained from here because this man will not do anything about it to rescue the island’s baseball crisis,” comments user Adrián Guerrero.

Several Internet users also question how Fidel Castro’s son became a WBSC executive if he is not even a sports graduate, above “so many glories, in-depth connoisseurs, strategists and excellent baseball players” like those in Cuba.

However, beyond the presence of Castro Jr. in the WBSC, the organization’s regulations stipulate that only its full members, which are the national federations, can form a team that represents the country.

so clarified the Italian Ricardo Fraccari, president of the WBSC by recently ruling out the participation of an independent Cuban team in the Classic, thus dispelling the concerns of the island’s regime.

This could be the reason why the APCBP has considered from the beginning to write to the Major League Baseball Players Association, co-organizer of the tournament with the WBSC.

Despite the refusal of the WBSC, there are already designs of the uniforms that the members of the possible team would wear when playing as a visitor and as a home club, which allude to the one of the sugar kingsa minor league team affiliated with the Havana-based Cincinnati Reds that played in Triple A from 1954 to 1960, toBefore Fidel Castro eliminated professional sports on the Island.

Several players with outstanding performances in the Major Leagues have joined the initiative, such as Yulieski Gurriel, Aledmys Diaz, Yordan Alvarez, Aroldis Chapman Y Joseph Abreuwho expressed his unconditional support, after an initial refusal.

Also figures already retired, who contributed to the success of the Cuban national teams in international tournaments before starting a career in the Majors, such as Rene ArochaOrlando “El Duque” Hernández, José Ariel Contreras and Rolando Arrojo promote the idea of ​​the independent team so that players banned by the regime can represent Cuba in international events.

The Cuban state press has dedicated articles and various spaces to attacking the ACPBP. The host of the program with edgeMichel Torres Corona, affirmed that the idea was part of the efforts that “our enemies do not cease in pursuit of doing us more and more damage.”

The first statement from the state Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB), which in addition to a new president has a new executive, was dedicated to attacking the Association and its initiative.

The FCB accused the ACPBP of having political and non-sporting objectives, while condemning that they intend to “usurp the place that legitimately belongs to the Cuban national baseball team in the next World Classic of the discipline that should be held in the year 2023”.