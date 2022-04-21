Does acupuncture lie? acupuncture study

According to a group of Spanish researchers, studies on this therapeutic alternative present inconsistencieswhich has led to another big problem, since These are often-cited works.despite the fact that most of them are acupuncture studies still without conclusion.

acupuncture is a practice that uses insertion of fine needles into the skin to relieve pain manage stress, and balance the flow of energy

The Information and Scientific News Service (SINC) points out that in recent years the protocols that are the initial process to later carry out the studies, in this case on acupuncture, have increased. The increase has been such that only 4% of the works were subsequently concluded.

On the other hand, the page indicates that when the protocols of this type of medicine were cited in various articles, 38% of the time it was not done correctlyso they were interpreted as completed studies.

A protocol consists of detailing what will be done with an experiment whether scientific or clinical, that is, it exposes how the study will be done and why.

The dangerousness to take these works into account, the authors explain, is because They are only the beginning of the projectso there is no information that is medically or scientifically true.

“After the analysis of the published protocols on acupuncture We have observed that in many cases completely misquoted, sometimes with results, as if they were fully concluded meta-analyses. Bearing in mind that the latter are top studies in the generation of scientific evidence, the damage done is enormous, because the feeling is generated that there is high-level evidence from something about which there is nothing”, said José María Morán, professor of Research Methodology at the University of Extremadura and first author of the study.

Azucena Santillán, a nurse at the Burgos Hospital (Spanish city) and coordinator of the study, said that what happens today with acupuncture is strikingsince the population feels more and more attracted and convinced of the benefits of alternative medicine

How did you realize that the studies on acupuncture were not well founded?

To realize that the protocols were used as a verifiable scientific basis, the team of Spanish specialists searched all published protocols on systematic reviews and meta-analysis, that is, the two most important types of study to interpret the results of the area of ​​acupuncture.

The first was published in 2010, and the rate of appearance it was slow until 2014, when growth skyrocketed. Although they are usually published in specific databases, there are also magazines that admit them. The one that brings together the most is “Medicine”, and it included one in 2010, three in 2014 and more than 80 in 2019. Those numbers “clearly exceed the publication capacity of the associated reviews,” Santillán explained.

According to SINC, only 4% of protocols completed the study until review systematic or meta-analyses.

The Spanish sent an email to the 124 authors of the unfinished protocols, of which only one replied that the “trial” was still in progress.

What about quotes and acupuncture?

The quality of a publication is measured According to the number of times it was cited in other scientific articles, “citations serve as contextualization, discussion or reinforcement of hypotheses or results, and a protocol should not be something that, in principle, would be very referable” is explained in the portal.

Acupuncture protocols were cited on at least one occasion, of which 38% of them were wrongthis triggered confusion of baseline taking between a simple protocol and an already completed review.

“Although the protocols are still empty eggs, they usually include a small review of previous studies. Citation errors confound protocol with strong evidence test, as if that brief comment were a powerful new analysis. From there, there is a danger that they will serve to make recommendations to patients”, warned the researcher Santillán.

The doctor added that in medical journals it also happens since 20% of the references in other articles have flaws, however, in acupuncture it is “the first time that the improper use of protocols has been analyzed”.

The authors highlight an example in which a protocol was cited, such as a work already checkedwhose results were favorable for acupuncture in osteoarthritis of the knee, a condition associated with knee cartilage wear.

“For the most part, protocols are used to reaffirm or justify ideas favorable to the use of acupuncture in different areas of health. In fact, 86% of protocol citations are in China, where there is a clear positive bias regarding the value of these therapies : more than 99% of the works that are published there show benefits”.

SINC points out that to date, the clinical guidelines of the United Kingdom (NICE) that are prestigious for their recommendations on health recognize that these practices are only beneficial for three specific casesmigraines, chronic pain and tension headache or headache associated with stress and in none of these cases is it proven that acupuncture acts through the energy channels as traditional Chinese medicine advocates.

“Cochrane reviews on acupuncture have not shown a clear effect beyond placebo for the vast majority of outcomes in which it has been studied”, the author pointed out.

