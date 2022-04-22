Does Adamari López want to conquer Christian Nodal? He had flirty carelessness: VIDEO

This Thursday, April 22, they were Latin American Music Awards 2022better known as LatinAMAsthere were many personalities who took the night, among them, Christian Nodal and Adamari López, who arrived together on the red carpet of this important awards gala and they were very unitedto the extent that the driver had a flirtatious oversight.

the driver of ‘Today‘ was chosen to be at the forefront of the award ceremony that recognizes the talent of latin artistsso he chose some looks with which he caught the attention of fans, attendees and the press, but the one that made an impact was the sheer dress that had rhinestones and a cut on the leg that gave it a sensual touch.

Adamari López is careless in front of Nodal

was this fancy piece the one who played a trick on the actress, 50 years old, because when he was parading through the Red carpet and taking photos with Nodal, who was one of those who happily posed with her, the dress opened and showed more, however, the people who were there assisted her to fix the garment.

the singer of ‘Bottle after bottle’ I had already interacted with the protagonist of ‘Friends and rivals’, So for your program Telemundo gave him an interview. According to the images that they broadcast in the morning, both got along very well, so much so that the Mexican regional interpreter debuted as tattoo artist when making a design for the Puerto Rican to whom he placed the initial of his daughter Alaïa.

The fans of both are very excited, some have highlighted that they will make a beautiful couple, because Nodal he is single after breaking off his engagement to Belinda, and Adamari still no boyfriend after her divorce from Tony Costa. However, others support that they have a friendship, since they got along so well.

Nodal wins LatinAMAs

At the event that took place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Christian Nodal received the award for Extraordinary Evolution of the Latin AMAs, which is given to musical artists whose career achieves success in an accelerated manner.

KEEP READING:

The moving reunion of Adamari López and Héctor Sandarti