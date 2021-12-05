Does Addison Rae copy the Kardashians? Here are the offending outfits!

Addison Rae, after having undertaken a deep friendship with the Kardashian sisters, especially with Kourtney Kardashian, she became known also by a wider audience who certainly did not appreciate their bond. The creator continues to be at the center of the controversy, because, according to some fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she is obsessed with them. There are those who even accuse it, not just of to copy their way of behaving, but also to replicate their looks. But is it really so? Here’s what happened!

Recently, sparkling new allegations have arisen for the beautiful Addison Rae: in some videos on the Chinese app the tiktoker was accused of copying the Kardashians in all respects! This time, however, the controversies are more specific: it seems that Addison and her stylists have taken inspiration from some looks of the well-known sisters. Let’s see them together.

Addison Rae: Dressed at the Met Gala

During the Met Gala, which Addison took part in this year, she wore a beautiful red dress that enveloped all of her shapes. However that dress looked very familiar to the fans, in fact it was very similar to a dress worn by Kourtney Kardashian exactly two years earlier for the Christmas party they organize every year.

Addison Rae: Dressed for walking in Los Angeles

During one of her walks, Addison wore a simple blue jumpsuit, however fans who are always attentive to the smallest detail noticed that it looked very much like a jumpsuit she had previously worn. Kylie Jenner in a video.

Addison Rae at Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show

The TikTok star has been invited several times to the TV show hosted by Jimmy Fallon and during one of these episodes Addison wore a look very similar to that of Kendall Jenner.

In addition, on several occasions the two best friends, Addison and Kourtney wore matching suits. But in this case we can say that they have agreed to do so. For a young girl like Addison it is more than normal to take inspiration from real icons. Each of us takes inspiration from someone else and the thing that differentiates the singer and actress is definitely her bubbly personality!

[FOTO: Instagram – TikTok]













