Does Alexa know too much about us? here’s how to delete “stolen” data from listening

Our data is constantly collected in many ways. There is a way to delete the ones Alexa has heard from us.

In 2021, more than 50% of smart device owners said they would use them daily; 71% of users prefer to carry out voice searches; in the US, three quarters of families have at least one home smart speaker. These are some of the statistics from the past year.

Our voice has become the primary medium through which large companies collect data about us. Statistics also indicate that this trend is set to get stronger in the near future.

Despite this trend, there always remains some reservations about the possibility of letting our preferences be collected and cataloged from someone just by listening to us. In fact, our data can be kept for years.

While this information is used to show us products and services in line with our interests, on the other hand someone can find this excessive practice. The good news is that there is a method to clear what Alexa found out about us.

How to clear Alexa data

To delete the collected data we have two options: one via smartphone, the other, needless to say, with the voice. Both are extremely simple and equally effective. For the first method we need to log in to the Alexa app.

Inside the application we look for the button “Other”Located on the right on the bar at the bottom. From here you have to search and click “Settings“. In the following screen we go to the section “Alexa Privacy“, Where we have the possibility to select the item”Review your voice history“.

For those wishing to delete only a part of the data, the “Visualization”Which allows us to filter the results. Now we can view the data for a certain time frame. To delete all the items, touch the command “Delete all recordings from“, Otherwise we have the option to tap only one of the commands and then select”Remove registration“.

If, on the other hand, you want to use voice command, you must first activate the ability to delete data from the application. Returning to “Settings” in the “Other” section we always select “Alexa Privacy”. Here we go to “Manage your Alexa data“And then on”Enable delete by voice command“. All that remains is to give the input to Alexa by saying “Alexa, delete …“And everything you want to delete (” … what I just said “,” … the whole history “, etc …).