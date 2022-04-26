Entertainment

Does Amber Heard imitate Johnny Depp’s outfit? Coincidence or strategy?

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 5 1 minute read

Amber Heard had imitated the dress of Johnny Depp

Source link

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 5 1 minute read

Related Articles

entrance to her intimacy, she poses wonderfully on the cover

7 mins ago

viral challenge | Try to find the mistake in 7 seconds: few solved this visual riddle | logic puzzle | challenges | visual challenge | USA | MX | nnda nnrt | MEXICO

17 mins ago

Mentions of Chile on Netflix: from Breaking Bad to Our Great National Parks

19 mins ago

Sharon Osbourne shares her disappointment over her latest facelift

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button