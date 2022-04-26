Does Amber Heard imitate Johnny Depp’s outfit? Coincidence or strategy?

CEvery detail that happens in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is carefully examined. And, in that media bubble there are also some disturbing theories that happen every day.

Each reaction seems to play a fundamental role in the outcome of the legal dispute involving the two characters. And it is that the actress of Aquaman seems to have followed a ‘strategy’ that takes shape as the sessions go by.

Heard would have decided to ‘copy’ the same clothing that her ex-husband would have worn the day before. Users on social networks reported this fact that seems more and more a reality.

Coincidence or not, Amber Heard appeared in the first sessions of the trial with a gray jacket, similar to the one that Johhny Depp would have worn previously.

One of the things that is freaking me out the most about the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is that she literally replicates his looks the next day. pic.twitter.com/KelrXwjCnq ? Elizabeth (@Fourty35) April 23, 2022

But the most striking thing would come days after Heard wore the same type of tie as Depp. the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean appeared in one of the sessions with this type of clothing accompanied by a detail of a golden bee in the center. Two days later, it was she who was wearing a tie of the same style.

Some add to psychological issues by the interpreter to generate a feeling of empathy in the other party. The truth is that everything seems to influence a trial that surprises with new news every day.