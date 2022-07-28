Does Amber Heard really have the most beautiful face in the world? An expert explains why the golden ratio test is false | News from Mexico

NEW YORK – Amber Heard has one of the most beautiful faces in the world, according to plastic surgeon Julian De Silva. The claim has been recycled for a few years and recently resurfaced in the wake of Heard’s (widely reported) trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

But what is this claim based on?

Well, according to de Silva, Heard scores highly on the “golden ratio test.” This test rates a person’s facial beauty based on how close their facial proportions are to the golden ratio. But is it really a beauty formula?

The Pythagoreans and the Golden Ratio

The Pythagoreans first discovered the Golden Ratio, also called “divine proportion”, some 2,400 years ago. It is a mathematical value called “phi”, represented by the Greek symbol φ, and equal to approximately 1.618.

The Pythagoreans were a mystical cult of mathematicians who viewed many numbers as having mystical, philosophical, and even ethical significance. They chose the pentagram as their symbol. With its fivefold symmetries, it symbolized health for them.

Staves contain the golden ratio φ



The staves are mathematically fascinating, mainly because they show the curious proportion φ. In the illustrated staff, the four bold black lines grow in length by φ at each step. So the long horizontal line is φ longer than the length of the bold side.

Similarly, consider six circles of the same size, arranged in two rows of three and placed inside a large circle (as shown in the image). The radius of the large circle is φ times greater than the diameter of the small circles.

φ is present in this assortment of circles.



The Golden Ratio is also related to the famous Fibonacci number sequence (which goes 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34…). The ratios of one number to the next get closer and closer to φ as the numbers get larger. For example: 13/8 = 1.625, 21/13 = 1.615, 34/21 = 1.619, and so on.

Fibonacci numbers and their golden ratio are surprisingly prevalent in mathematics. They also appear in nature, creating pretty spirals in some flowers, pineapples, and the spinning arms of certain galaxies.

Fibonacci numbers and their golden ratio are surprisingly prevalent in mathematics.



Plato’s realm of ideals

Influenced by the Pythagoreans and their love of fine mathematics, the Greek philosopher Plato (423-347 BC) proposed that the physical world is a imperfect projection of a more beautiful and “real” realm of truth and ideals. After all, there are no perfect triangles or pentagrams in real life.

According to Plato, these truths and ideals can only be glimpsed in the physical world through logical reasoning, or by creating symmetry and order, through which they can shine.

This greatly influenced Western thought, including modern science and its assumption of universal laws of nature, such as the Laws of motion of Isaac Newton or Albert Einstein’s special relativity equation: E = mc2.

A promoter of Plato’s ideas was the Renaissance mathematician Luca Pacioli. In 1509, Pacioli published a written trilogy on the Golden Ratio, titled Divina Proportione, with illustrations by Leonardo da Vinci. This widely influential work ignited the first outbreak of popular interest in the golden ratio.

He also promoted the Platonic idea that human bodies should ideally satisfy certain divine mathematical proportions. Da Vinci expressed this ideal in his famous illustration The vitruvian man.

Vitruvian Man is believed to have been completed around 1490 AD. C., about 1800 years after Plato’s death. Illustration of Leonardo da Vinci



The myth of the golden ratio in ancient art

Adolph Zeising, in his books published between 1854 and 1884, expanded on this idea. In his last book, Der Goldne Schnitt, he stated that all the most beautiful and fundamental proportions relate to the golden ratio, not only in bodies but also in nature, art, music and architecture. This led to the popular claim that the art and architecture of ancient Greece featured the golden ratio and thus they were beautiful.

But as Mario Livio describes in his book The Golden Ratio, this has been dispelled like a myth. There is no record of the ancient Greeks mentioning the golden ratio outside of mathematics and numerology, and studies show that φ is rarely observed in ancient Greek art and architecture.

Voted the most beautiful building in the world in 2017, the Parthenon in Athens is claimed to have φ between its proportions. But careful calculations show that this statement is false.

However, the myth has endured. Today the Golden Ratio is promoted in art, architecture, photography, and plastic surgery for its supposed visual beauty.

Marquardt’s mask

Among those who promote the golden ratio as an ideal of beauty is cosmetic surgeon Stephen R. Marquardt. In 2002, Marquardt claimed to have discovered that the golden ratio determines the beautiful facial proportions. For example, he claimed that an ideal face would have a mouth φ times as wide as the nose.

Marquardt then created a geometric face mask depicting “ideal” facial proportions for the benefit of cosmetic surgeons and orthodontists, in his words, “as a paradigm of the ideal final aesthetic result.”

He also stated that the mask could be used to objectively assess beautywhich led to the proof of the golden ratio.

Marquardt’s claims have been highly influential. Plastic surgery is often guided by measurements of the golden ratio, and apps featuring the golden ratio test are popular.

The Marquardt face mask is also called the “resting frontal mask”.



The Golden Ratio Test Debunked

To study “attractive” faces, Marquardt measured the facial proportions of movie actors and models. So it was her research on this select group of people that led to the claims and the masking of him.

But Marquardt’s claims have since been refuted and the golden ratio test discredited.

Studies show that the Marquardt mask does not represent Sub-Saharan Africans or East Asians, nor does it represent South Indians.

In fact, it mainly represents the facial features of the small population of masculinized women from northwestern Europe. It is a look, as one study points out, “seen on fashion models”.

Indeed, evidence suggests that while facial proportions may correlate with perceived facial beauty, these proportions depend on biological and cultural factors.

A study of the winners of Miss Universe 2001-2015 surprisingly illustrated this. These winners are seen in many cultures as so beautiful.

However, unlike the masculinized fashion models of northwestern Europe, the correlation between their facial proportions and the golden ratio of Marquardt’s mask was “statistically significantly invalid“.

So it’s clear: There is no magic number that universally determines beauty.

Who is the fairest?

Researchers have identified some “platonic” traits of facial beauty, including normalcy and symmetry, sexual dimorphism, skin texture, emotion, and randomness.

However, currently there is no evidence to suggest that the golden ratio φ determines facial beautyor any visual beauty for that matter.

You can (informally) try this yourself. Below are rectangles with ratios φ:1, 3:2, 1.414:1, 4:3 and 1:1. Do any of these have a beauty superior to the others?

Which of these rectangles do you think is the most beautiful?



Full article on The Conversation