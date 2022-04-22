Does an electric pollute more than a diesel? This is how Green NCAP responds

Greenhouse gas emissions throughout the life cycle of electric vehicles they come close to some of their combustion-engined competitors. This is confirmed by a study of the evaluation program GreenNCAP, which takes into account the production of the cars, including all components, and the gases emitted when supplying electrical energy during its useful life.

The report Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), developed by Joanneum Research and the Paul Scherrer Institute, has examined the actual environmental impact of some of Europe’s most popular vehicles in order to help car buyers make more informed and sustainable decisions.

Specifically, we have calculated the total greenhouse gas emissions of the life cycle and primary energy demand of the 61 recent cars tested in the program between 2019 and 2021. The authors calculate a nominal vehicle life of 16 years and 240,000 kilometers traveled.

However, the electric car continues to show the best Outcome overall, especially if you add the benefit of recycling of electrical components.

This comparison also confirms that the gasoline vehicle has a slight disadvantage compared to diesel, due to its higher fuel consumption. Compressed natural gas cars and plug-in hybrids offer similar life cycle results. In both cases, they consume around 40 tons of carbon dioxide (CO two ) equivalents.

Green energy for cars

The Green NCAP study gives equal importance to primary energy demand (PED) than greenhouse gas emissions. The PED represents the sum of all the primary energy extracted from nature to provide transportation. It includes coal, oil, natural gas, hydropower, wind power, waste, solar, and nuclear.

Thus, according to the report, the life cycle of a large electric vehicle it takes much more energy than a small one. And a electric Vehicle, in general, it can have a similar primary energy demand or even superior to that of a comparable conventional car.

The example of Sweden

For all vehicles, the highest primary energy demand occurs in the use phase. Therefore, the energy required to supply the energy carrier (electricity or fuel) and vehicle consumption must be reduced as much as possible.

Lastly, the greater the proportion of renewable sources in electrical energy, the more ecological will be the electric car. And this is where the results by markets can be different from the European average.

For example, the high proportion of sweden renewable energy gives the electric car the best performance in the European Union. But when the proportion of fossil energy increases, so do emissions from the power supply.

Still, using the average European electricity mix, the electric car has a slight advantage in terms of greenhouse gases compared to the others.