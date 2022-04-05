Does Ana de Armas break up with the vice president of Tinder for Chris Evans?

The actress Ana de Armas and the American Chris Evans are on everyone’s lips. And it seems that the romance between the Cuban and the vice president of Tinder, Paul Boukadakis, did not last long, while the actors have appeared very close lately.

Since the photos from the shooting of Ghosted, the new movie starring Ana and Chris, the rumors have not stopped about a possible secret love relationship.

In the images, shared on Instagram by Ana’s fans and other unofficial profiles, the complicity and tremendous chemistry between the two are evident, sharing laughter and looking very comfortable on the film set.

Although this pair looks great in front of the cameras, so far there are only assumptions of what has not yet been made official.

As a curious fact, the romantic tape that brings this couple together had Scarlett Johansson as the protagonist, but due to conflicts with the agenda, the interpreter of black widow was replaced by the new Bond girl.

For its part, the portal AND! News recalled that this is the second film in which both work, since before they coincided in Knives Out. But the truth is that De Armas and Evans have planned another project together, the gray mana Netflix police thriller.

We’ll see if the love affair between this pair materializes, since the popular Captain America has been related to other celebrities, as is the case with actresses Lily James, Alba Baptista and even singer Selena Gómez. While the Cuban, after her breakup with Ben Affleck, went out with the executive of the dating app and so far there is not much to say about this latest romance.

At the moment, the two artists have said they are single and focused on their meteoric careers. In the case of Ana, she has pending the premiere of Blonde, where she plays the iconic Marilyn Monroe, and the erotic thriller Deep Water, in which she met Affleck on the set.

Already established as a Hollywood star, the Cuban actress was chosen in January 2022 as one of the most influential personalities in Spain, a country where she rose to fame after leaving Cuba. Forbes magazine included her in the prestigious list of 25 celebrities of hers, describing her as one of the most promising and blockbuster artists in the mecca of American cinema.