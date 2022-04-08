Does Andrew Garfield have a girlfriend? Here we have the investigation

We did some research on who Andrew Garfield’s current girlfriend is and who he has dated before. Here we tell you.

These last few weeks we have believed in love again thanks to Zendaya and Tom, which reminded us that it is not the only relationship between spider-man and his love interest that surpasses the screen. In fact all previous Spider-man and his cost they have had (very important) romances first, Tobey and Kristen Dunst, then Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, to finish with Zendaya and Tom Holland (who are perfect).

Also, Andrew Garfield is experiencing a great moment in his career. While the role of him in Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! went viral thanks to TikTok, fans are waiting to see him together with Tobey in Spider-Man: No Way Home. So since all eyes are on him, we take the opportunity to recount his love life.

If you want to know who is the current girlfriend of Andrew Garfield and his past relationships, read on

Emma Stone

Emma and Andrew Garfield went from being on-screen sweethearts in Amazing Spider-Man, playing Gwen Stacey and Peter Parker, to date in real life (and be one of the most beloved celebrity couples by fans).

To the sadness of many of them, the couple separated in 2015, but in a very amicable way. In fact, in an interview it was Andrew himself who revealed to Vanity Fair who remains the “biggest fan” of the star of La La Land.

In another interview a couple of years later, Garfield revealed that he will always remember that love in a very special way: “We care a lot about each other, and that’s a fact, that’s unconditional,” Andrew told the podcast. Little Gold Men in 2017. “There is so much love between us and so much respect…for me, it has been a blessing to be able to see her success and see her blossom into the actress that she is. And it’s been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other.”

Susie Abromeit

Andrew and the actress from Jessica Jones Susie Abromeit were caught kissing on a Malibu beach in 2018. But not much is known about what really happened with the couple or if it was just a romantic outing.

Rita prays

Rita and Andrew dated for 4 months between the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019. The couple was caught by the paparazzi, and that attention is perhaps one of the reasons they broke up. Sources close to Rita say that she was heartbroken after he told her that she was ending it because she wanted a more private life.

Christine Gabel

Andrew Garfield had another little flingingin which he allegedly began dating medical student and model Christine Gabel in 2019 (yes, the same year he broke up with Rita) but kept this relationship so private that it is not known when it started or why it ended.

Alyssa Miller

In late 2020, Andrew was seen with model Alyssa Miller walking around New York. He recently spoke with Bustle about his decision to keep his relationships private: “I’m not in the public eye to a great extent because I designed it that way for myself,” he said. “For my job, I’m fine with that, but otherwise I fight for my right to a private and personal life. My right to be ordinary. My right to be a mess. My right to be sad. My right to lose, to be wrong, to be stupid, to be a person.”

AND! News reported that Garfield was photographed on February 13 leaving a tennis court and holding hands with model Alyssa. Nor was it his first tennis outing. According to Hollywood Lifethe couple was also spotted earlier that month, wearing matching Nike sneakers!

But it was now the beginning of April, according to reports from the same medium, the couple had separated. After breakup rumors began to surface, Miller took to her Instagram to reply, “If you’re going to gossip, at least use a cute picture,” he captioned a selfie of the couple on April 4. “Lol love you AG 🦋”.

So the status of the couple still can not be confirmed … or denied.

