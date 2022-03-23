Does Andy Najar have the doors open in the “H”? Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez answers it and talks about the game with Panama

2022-03-22
Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez, coach of the Honduran National Team, referred to the first match of this triple elimination date for the closing of the 2022 Concacaf octagonal.
The strategist of the “H” explains the mentality with which they will face Panama this Thursday, a squad that he knows perfectly. Also of the new base that he is forming.
Does Andy Najar have the doors open in the Bicolor? All that the Colombian answered.
How is the group for what is coming?
We are already disappointed not to go to a World Cup, not to go to the other and there are already two, there is that pessimism and uneasiness, sadness of the whole world, but I have found another base of players. I arrived here and found a base, now I’m looking for another base of soccer players. I was talking about national team players who know how to win in eliminatory rounds, suddenly we have been finding players who are already there, but we need to train them so that they come to win. in playoffs. Some people have misunderstood my saying that the problem in Honduras is not mine, because I’ve only been in five games and the problem in Honduras has been going on for years. I feel that by 2026 Honduras has to be in the World Cup.
How to face this game with Panama?
Since knockout matches are played, that’s what we’re looking for. To be very serious, very responsible because there are countries that are playing for position and we, as managers of the National Team, are going to look for the result.
How important are these games to you?
I do not see that they say that my job is at stake, because if I had spoken to come to this tie, when I arrived we did an analysis and we knew that the National Team was not ready to go to a World Cup because of the results it had obtained and the moment that she lived. If it were for that, I would have left since I arrived, but I have spoken with the directors and I have a contract towards the next process. These results are not good, neither for me nor for anyone else, but I don’t see it as serious for my work to go for these results. Because footballers also need to know that there is a coach who is not stirring at all times. This coach left, five games and another one is coming, that if he doesn’t start he also has to be removed, no. You have to have processes, you have to swallow the processes, you have to swallow the difficulties. I know that there are people who are pointing fingers at me, because no results are obtained, but that story if I’m not going to swallow it myself. When I got here the situation was pretty screwed up.
Of the players you have now, how many are you considering for the next process?
Various. It is similar to what I experienced in Panama, where I found five or six players with experience and I was formed. At least from the game the day after tomorrow, there will be seven or eight players that I gave them the option of being selected. Here I have to form the base and others who are going to prevail due to a playoff style of play.
Does Andy Najar have the doors closed?
If you see Quito, here it was first. Those are knockout players. He is a great man, with a career and he is first here. What a League player wants most is to be in the National Team. It is the most beautiful shirt for a footballer and I do not close the doors to anyone. People get in and out on their own.
Will he complete eight games with Honduras this month? What is your analysis of what happened in this tie?
I’ll give you an analysis and people won’t believe it. The team when they played Canada, they played better than Canada. When he played with Costa Rica he was better, when he played with Panama he was better, with Canada here the figure was his goalkeeper. With El Salvador, he came to us twice and put it in us. With Costa Rica we play better there, I mean, people don’t see those things and over there I don’t know if you look at them. The results have not been obtained for different reasons, due to mentality, we must increase a lot of things that adhere to the footballers, yes. The Selection in terms of game performance, they do not say they are superior, but the results say other things and I cannot point to anyone. The results say that the Selection was eliminated. That I have not won five games for several years, but we are working on all that. I’ll be training, if I put the training together, it doesn’t add up to two months and this is a project to improve the players in the long term, not in the short term.
What will come next for Honduras?
We have been talking with the directors and it is essential that the National Team start playing games to train footballers because the League of Nations and Gold Cups are coming. It is essential to play so that they understand our idea, it is another base of footballers different from the one that started this play off. I arrived, I took this base and it has not been, now we are forming another one.
About the incorporation of Luis Alvarado to your training?
We have a good relationship, I go to his training sessions, he comes here. It is another part, they are boys who by 2026 will be of an age so that they can be part of this National Team.