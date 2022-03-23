Does Andy Najar have the doors open in the “H”? Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez answers it and talks about the game with Panama

2022-03-22

Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez, coach of the Honduran National Team, referred to the first match of this triple elimination date for the closing of the 2022 Concacaf octagonal.

The strategist of the “H” explains the mentality with which they will face Panama this Thursday, a squad that he knows perfectly. Also of the new base that he is forming. Does Andy Najar have the doors open in the Bicolor? All that the Colombian answered. How is the group for what is coming?

We are already disappointed not to go to a World Cup, not to go to the other and there are already two, there is that pessimism and uneasiness, sadness of the whole world, but I have found another base of players. I arrived here and found a base, now I’m looking for another base of soccer players. I was talking about national team players who know how to win in eliminatory rounds, suddenly we have been finding players who are already there, but we need to train them so that they come to win. in playoffs. Some people have misunderstood my saying that the problem in Honduras is not mine, because I’ve only been in five games and the problem in Honduras has been going on for years. I feel that by 2026 Honduras has to be in the World Cup.

How to face this game with Panama?

Since knockout matches are played, that’s what we’re looking for. To be very serious, very responsible because there are countries that are playing for position and we, as managers of the National Team, are going to look for the result. How important are these games to you?

I do not see that they say that my job is at stake, because if I had spoken to come to this tie, when I arrived we did an analysis and we knew that the National Team was not ready to go to a World Cup because of the results it had obtained and the moment that she lived. If it were for that, I would have left since I arrived, but I have spoken with the directors and I have a contract towards the next process. These results are not good, neither for me nor for anyone else, but I don’t see it as serious for my work to go for these results. Because footballers also need to know that there is a coach who is not stirring at all times. This coach left, five games and another one is coming, that if he doesn’t start he also has to be removed, no. You have to have processes, you have to swallow the processes, you have to swallow the difficulties. I know that there are people who are pointing fingers at me, because no results are obtained, but that story if I’m not going to swallow it myself. When I got here the situation was pretty screwed up. Of the players you have now, how many are you considering for the next process?

Various. It is similar to what I experienced in Panama, where I found five or six players with experience and I was formed. At least from the game the day after tomorrow, there will be seven or eight players that I gave them the option of being selected. Here I have to form the base and others who are going to prevail due to a playoff style of play.