Does Andy Ruiz leave Eddy Reynoso and the Canelo Team? he explains it

Andrew Ruiz ended the controversy. The destroyer clarified once and for all that he is still under the baton of Eddy Reynoso and of Canelo Teamafter a few days ago the rumor of an alleged separation emerged.

And it is that the former heavyweight champion explained that he was absent for a few days from Eddy Reynoso’s camp, but it was only because he was finishing his own gym; even, He stated that in a couple of weeks he will return to the Canelo Team to prepare his next fight against Luis Ortiz.

“All the race that thinks I’m not with Eddy, but we are. I wanted to have my gym to myself, to be focused on everything.

“In two more weeks I will be back with Eddy Reynoso already training. I know there’s a lot of people talking shit you left Canelo’s gym. No, I just wanted to have my place because Canelo and Eddy go to his house and rest. I made my own place to be fit and ready”, Said the boxer for the YouTube channel, ESNEWS.

The destroyer arrived at Canelo Team in 2021, after suffering a loss to Anthony Joshua; however, from that year to date Andy has only had one fight under the baton of Eddy Reynosowhich won by split decision against Chris Arreola.

Praise for Eddy Reynoso

Andrew Ruiz took the opportunity to rule out any type of differences with Eddy Reynosoeven highlighted his quality as a coach and he hopes to continue polishing his boxing under his baton.

“Of course I will return. Eddy is an extraordinary trainer who has a lot of experience fighting southpaws. See how many southpaws have fought Canelo, so he has a lot of experience. so it will help me”, he finished.