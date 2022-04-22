Does Ángela Aguilar end her courtship with Gussy Lau?

Angela Aguilar Is she already single? raise strong rumors

Recently, it has been revealed that the famous Mexican singer Ángela Aguilar would have ended her relationship with her boyfriend after the tremendous and great scandal due to photos shared on social networks.

And it is that the young singer would have given her followers to understand, during a concert in Zacatecas, that her relationship with the composer has already ended. Gussy Lau15 years older.

After going to Paris to get away from the press a bit after their courtship was made known, Ángela appeared at a concert on April 17 and would have implied that she no longer maintains a relationship with Gussy Lau.

Ángela, 18 years old, appeared at the closing of the Zacatecas Cultural Festival, however, as expected, she avoided the press.

The artist, according to reports, entered the venue through a special entrance on a nearby street so as not to be intercepted by the photographers and reporters who were there.

Total secrecy,” local media assured.

Although there was no meeting with the press, Aguilar did send messages that imply that there is nothing between her and Gussy.

My album is called ‘Mexicana enamored’, all the songs are sad, it would have to be called ‘Mexicana, triste y sola’ or ‘Mexicana dejada y soltera… something like that”, she told the audience.

And it is that as if that were not enough, his presentation was dedicated to all the “weepers”, in reference to the song made popular by Chavela Vargas and which bears the same name.

I was nominated for an American Grammy and I lost that one too. This song is dedicated to all the crybabys,” she said.

It is worth mentioning that many have wondered what Joan Sebastián’s son has to do with all this, and in reality it is a lot, since during the American program “Despierta América”, Figueroa spoke and uncovered what is happening between the 18-year-old singer years and the 33-year-old composer.

I hope love triumphs, at the end of the day, that is the reality. I loved the couple, they made me a different couple. I already knew, I had already found out, among composers we are very gossipy”, assured José Manuel.

So now we will have to wait if the singer or the composer makes any statement about what is happening today with their love relationship that although many disliked it, in the end, it is their private life.