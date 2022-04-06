Does Angela Aguilar have a boyfriend? Gussi Lau is the composer with whom she is related | Famous
The rumor that the daughter of Pepe Aguilar and the composer Gussy Lau have a love relationship arose after a couple of photos were leaked in which they apparently pose together in an affectionate attitude.
The photos that show the alleged courtship of Ángela Aguilar
From the Instagram account @Reinaveenenosa some photos were released in which a couple appears in a very affectionate attitude.
Supposedly They would be Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau. In one of the photos, his lips are very close, but the faces of both are not complete.
The images were replicated in different media and accounts. According to the Formula Group portal, the composer ” would have asked the Aguilar family for permission to go out” with the 18-year-old singer.
Gussy Lau, 33, works for the Aguilars. According to Infobae, works with Pepe Aguilar since March 2021 within Equinox Records.
On the website of the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico, it is registered as composer of at least 65 works.
Under his real name, René Humberto Lau Ibarra, he has hit songs like ‘De los besos que te dí’, co-authored with Christian Nodal. In addition, his work has won awards, including the Latin GRAMMY.
Gussy Lau is from Sinaloa: ” my dad is koreanThat’s why the Lau thing, my mom is the one who was from Sinaloa,” said the artist, as quoted by Grupo Formula.
“But my Korean dad only has a last name, he doesn’t look Asian. My grandfather, on the other hand, was braided like a samurai.”
This was said by Gussy Lau about a love relationship with Ángela Aguilar
After releasing the photos that supposedly show the apparent romance between Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau, a video from the past was also revived on social networks in which the composer appears talking about maintaining a relationship with any member of the Aguilar family.
” I wouldn’t even go with Angelanot with Anelíz and if she were a woman, not with Leonardo,” he says in the material that would have been published from his Instagram stories.
“Why? Very simple: Pepe Aguilar is my boss“, he explained, “I’ve seen him, he’s two meters tall, you get to do something to one of his children and shut up, he hits you a ching…”, he is heard saying.
Her Instagram account remains private, while Ángela Aguilar has not commented on the information that relates her to him.
On several occasions, the young woman has said that she prefers to concentrate on her career, a situation that would prevent her from having enough time for a courtship.