Does apple cider vinegar lower cholesterol? Here is the answer

Did you know that by drinking 3 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar a day, or about 45ml, we could lower our blood cholesterol levels? In this article we will explain what happens to our body and why it is so recommended.

The trick is to dissolve a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water, at room temperature, until the vinegar is completely mixed evenly with the water. This trick, now a little old, is great for lowering cholesterol. Since the 1950s, thanks to the research of a doctor, this technique was adopted to improve the health of many people, a real medicine of the past, completely natural.

Without any contraindications, on the contrary, apple cider vinegar has a high content of potassium, pectin, magic acid and calcium. These ensure that, avoid vessel constriction, purify the body, improve digestion, blood pressure and so on until the levels of blood are improved. cholesterol in our blood.

In addition to the intake of apple cider vinegar, there are also numerous foods that could help us lower cholesterol. Garlic is a great example, it is rich in hallucin, and it is precisely this that allows the control of cholesterol in the blood. But it doesn’t stop there, garlic is also used to treat colds and coughs, it lowers blood pressure and relaxes blood vessels. This is one of the reasons why everyone should take garlic and include it in their daily diet. In fact, it also prevents dysentery, swelling, colitis, vomiting and worms.

Speaking of apple cider vinegar, however, it too has many benefits such as preventing gastric reflux, restoring intestinal balance, improves cholesterol, arthritis, helps to lose weight, loss of appetite (for this reason we can lose weight), accelerates metabolism and reduces water retention. Also excellent for diabetics, because it prevents diabetes, damage to the pancreas.

Apple cider vinegar, in a nutshell, it manages to keep our body younger and healthier, promoting the reduction of excess toxins, contacting cancer cells, delaying aging and fighting free radicals. A real miracle of today’s natural medicine.

To conclude, as we said previously, apple cider vinegar helps us lose those extra pounds, this is because our vinegar contains pectin which traps sugars and slows down their absorption in our intestines, causing more release of the insulin. The insu Insulin is very important in this process because it activates the accumulation of fat, while the pectin helps its evacuation.