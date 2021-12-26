Does Apple Maps beat Google Maps? Why explained

Once the dichotomy Spartans or Athenians, Cinema or Theater, Vespa or Ciao, Duran Duran or Spandau Ballet. Now, in the age of apps, there are those, especially among navigators, who take the side of Apple Maps. And who thinks Google Maps is better.

Cupertino, in the last period, it has spent billions of dollars to improve that web mapping application developed for its operating systems: iOS, macOS and watchOS, which allows turn-by-turn navigation in the car or on foot. And perhaps for this reason that it is preferred.

David Dorn and Meg Frost, Apple Maps Product Lead and Design Lead respectively, are firmly convinced of this in an interview with CNN. In the latest update, the Cupertino giant led new details in the three-dimensional mapping of three major US cities: from New York to Los Angeles, passing through the San Francisco Bay, without forgetting, outside the States, London.

Three-dimensionality and precision, ease of reading and protection of privacy: the points in favor of Apple Maps

THE Apple’s 3D landmarks they are even created by hand, as remarked by David Dorn and Meg Frost. Like this: “We select the amount of detail we deem appropriate and create a 3D mesh of the landmark of the building itself, then apply it to the base map“.

Apple Maps has seen many updates over the past few years and particularly this fall with iOS 15, the last, in chronological order, arrived just before Christmas. The logical consequence of a major overhaul first announced in 2018, with the main part being completed in the United States in January 2020. Since then, the major expansion, not just in the United States, but around the world and in the United States in 2021.

“Radio City Music Hall in New York City is complete with properly colored lighting – underline David Dorn And Meg Frost – Washington Square Park’s arch, trees and pond look immaculate. And the Philadelphia Museum of Art is complete with a Rocky statue at the bottom. In Washington, Apple’s recreation of National Monuments and Memorials can be used on a Mac or iPad in the classroom for educational purposes“.

Three-dimensionality but also a net improvement of the navigation system in correspondence of the more complex interchanges these changes that would have allowed Apple to render the maps “safer and more visually satisfying“. Three-dimensionality and precision, ease of reading, both when driving and on foot, the peculiarities of Apple Maps. To which other prerogatives must be added.

In fact, Apple does not track the location of users when they use the app, so there is greater protection of privacy. And it integrates better with the company’s other devices and services, perfect for the Apple ecosystem, but not only. In short Apple Maps beats Google MappAnd. So it is, if you like.