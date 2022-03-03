Does Apple’s invitation to your event hide any clues?

Does Apple’s invitation hide any clues? We analyzed it thoroughly to discover its secrets.

Invitations to Apple events on many occasions they hide surprises and clues about what Apple could present. And now that we are on the verge of a new spring event of the company, we have analyzed the last invitation in search of some hidden secret.

Does the motto “Peek performance” hide any clues?

The theme of the next Apple event is “Peek performance”, something like “Take a look at the performance”, and traditionally the slogans of Apple events hide many clues. For example, Apple used the tagline “Hello, speed” when it announced the iPhone 12, the first 5G-enabled iPhones.

In this case, it could be related again to 5G and its arrival on the iPhone SE and iPad Air. Although really what it seems is that it will be related to the performance of the new M2 chip that could make its star appearance at this event, along with new Mac models that incorporate it.

Some have also speculated on the first part of the motto: “Peek” or “Take a look”, linking it to the rumored virtual reality and augmented reality glasses that Apple is working on. However this is much more unlikely.

Everything that Apple could announce in its special event “Peek performance”

Does the apple of the invitation reveal something of what we will see?

The design of the invitation apple is a little more mysterious than usual, and it might or might not mean something. We see a kind of portal through the colored apple, something that is better appreciated in the virtual reality invitation.

We have not found any theory about it beyond apple colors, which may perhaps refer to the colors that we will see in the new iPad Air that Apple could present. Something that Apple has already done before.

Fortunately Less than a week left for Apple’s first event of the year and we will be able to get rid of doubts by checking first-hand everything that the Cupertino company presents at its “Peek performance” event.

