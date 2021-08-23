Does Ariana Grande have a new boyfriend?

TOriana Grande could be in love again. The gossip site broke the news TMZ who immortalized the pop star in a Los Angeles bar passionately kissing a mysterious guy. And the gossip goes crazy: is it the new boyfriend?

The video that is making the rounds of the web

TMZ has posted a video on her Instagram profile with images confirming the news: Ariana Grande has been seen in very affectionate attitudes with a boy. The facts date back to last Saturday: the cantate was in a Northridge club, the Louie bar, near Los Angeles. According to information gathered by the gossip site, Ariana would have arrived there around one in the morning with a group of friends, including the alleged new boyfriend. After ordering a drink (apparently she only chose water), the images captured by TMZ: the caresses and the passionate kiss between the two which leaves little to the imagination.

It’s not Mikey Foster

According to the information gathered by TMZ, the lucky one is not Mikey Foster, the Social House singer whose name, in recent times, has been associated with the queen of music, after the end of the relationship with Pete Davidson. It also seems that the boy in question is not even a famous person since none of those present were able to trace his identity. Therefore a mysterious love. We will see until when.

