Does Ariana Grande say goodbye to music? | Radical change

Did Ariana Grande say goodbye to music? Fans are shocked by the radical change in the young pop star’s life. That’s what she does now.

One of the youngest artists in the world has decided to reinvent itself completely. Just 28 yearssinger have you really decided to change jobs? Incredible.

Between star most popular internationals of all the name of stands out without a shadow of a doubt Ariana Grande. An incredibly talented artist, the singer boasts a repertoire music that over the years has won millions of fans around the globe. From the music at the actingthe Great has proven countless times to own a talent nothing short of exceptional. Today everyone knows Ariana Grandebut have you really decided to say goodbye to music? It would appear that there has been a exchange radical in the life of the pop star, that’s what happened.

Born in Boca Raton in 1993, Ariana Grande he is one of the most popular stars worldwide. Over the years the young woman has collected a success after another, until it becomes the pop star most famous of all time. Not only singer but also actress extraordinarily talented, there are many television productions (and not only) in which the Grande has taken part: from Victorious to Sam & Catas far as Scream Queens and many others. But with a success so big, the pop star really want to get away from music?

After success international, the singer decided to employ hers talent on other fronts too. After the acting and the dubbingthe artist gave birth to his own line of cosmetics that is driving the world crazy. The brand is called rem beauty and it is already very famous internationally. The line was launched in November last year and includes both make up that perfumes.

Where Ariana Grande lives

Despite the young age, the famous pop star has achieved one fame incredible. True social star, fans couldn’t help but notice the home where their darling lives. Often, in fact, the singer shows some corners of the house that appear as a background in hers photo.

From the shots you can see that this is a very house great and elegant, furnished with style and good taste. From the station interiors and light colors up to the outside which presents a splendid poolthe villa would seem to be in a very secluded area, far from the chaos of the metropolis.