Does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla weigh too much? Update 1.4.1 will be huge but it will free up a lot of space

In anticipation of future expansions and updates for the continuously developing universe of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft decides to “put on a diet” the rolistic blockbuster through a patch that, despite being enormous in size, once installed will allow us to free a lot hard disk space.

In announcing the arrival of this important update, the transalpine company informs us that theUpdate 1.4.1 of AC Valhalla will be available for download starting next week. The patch will reorganize the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla installation files on all platforms.

In addition to the undoubted advantage of reducing the space occupied by the game, the “file restructuring” operated by the Update will guarantee faster loading times both in the screenshots and in the data streaming for the textures that map the surfaces of the open world scenario, as well as providing a generalized in-game performance optimization. For this reason, the update will require players to re-download the entire game, thus avoiding inconsistencies and possible errors in the management of the new data package to be installed.

Here is the card with all the information on the weight of the update and on the final dimensions of the game once the installation process of AC Valhalla patch 1.4.1 is completed:

Update 1.4.1: download size (starting from version 1.4.0)

PC ~ 78 GB

PS4 ~ 67GB

PlayStation 5 ~ 40GB

Xbox One ~ 62GB

Xbox Series X / S ~ 71GB

Space occupied on hard disk after Update 1.4.1

PC ~ 77 GB

PS4 ~ 75GB

PlayStation 5 ~ 77GB

Xbox One ~ 63GB

Xbox Series X / S ~ 72GB

Space freed on hard disk after Update 1.4.1 (compared to version 1.4.0)

PC ~ 34 GB

PS4 ~ 30GB

PlayStation 5 ~ 13GB

Xbox One ~ 30GB

Xbox Series X / S ~ 44GB

More details on further optimization interventions that will affect Update 1.4.1 will be shared by Ubisoft in the coming days. In the meantime, we leave you to our in-depth analysis on the leaks of the God of War-style Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion.