Does Babylon’s Fall support Italian? The Steam page responds – Nerd4.life

PlatinumGames, a beloved development team dedicated to action games, has shared new information on Steam on Babylon’s Fall. Through the product page of the game we can find out, for example, that will not support Italian in any form.

The Babylon’s Fall Steam product page allows us to see that the game will not include Italian either as dubbing or as lyrics. Our language is completely ignored.

Babylon’s Fall will have the dubbing in the following languages:

Finally, here are the languages ​​supported by the texts and the interface by Babylon’s Fall:

English

French

German

Japanese

For most of the Italian players, therefore, the only way to play Babylon’s Fall is to choose the English language. We are sure that for many it will not be good news.

A setting from Babylon’s Fall

In our Babylon’s Fall trial we explained to you that: “The Babylon’s Fall trial has left us with a bad taste in our mouth. The PlatinumGames game still seems in an embryonic state and, most unexpected of all, it has a simplistic combat system. , which in no way succeeds in enhancing a slow and poorly spectacular gameplay far from the productions to which the Japanese house has accustomed us. We have no idea what production problems have led to this result, but one thing is certain: this game must transform completely before launch, or it really risks a short life. For our part, we can only hope for a future revolution. “