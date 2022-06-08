Does Belinda have a new suitor? Young model does not stop writing to him

Some days ago Belinda and his companions from the series ‘welcome to eden‘ They organized a party in Spain, where the actress currently resides for work reasons. Now, the singer has also captivated a handsome model, who does not stop commenting on her photos on Instagram.

Is about Dean Pelic36 years old, a model and writer Originally from Croatia, but who also does not stop sending emojis, messages to which the composer has also not responded.

With studies in Administration, Marketing and Tourism, Dean assures that modeling knocked on his door in an unexpected way: “I never intended to be a model, until one day a friend took me to a fashion agency where they fell in love with me. The first thing they asked me was: Where have you been so far? You can expect a lot, a lot of work from From now”points to his Biography.

Dean Pelic has appeared in almost every magazine Croatia and is considered the most sought after Croatian model. Also, he has served as journalist, coach Y actorprofession that considers “her first love” and he has played in plays and television series.

After six years on the catwalks in Croatia, she received an offer to work in one of the most prestigious fashion agencies in Croatia. Milanalthough he has also worked in France, Greece, Poland, Austria, Slovenia and other European countries.

In 2015 he published a book titled ‘His side of the story for you‘, which has achieved best-selling status and is aimed at women. The publication investigates the world of the knights that still exist, putting on the table some forgotten values.