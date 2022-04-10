Does Belinda’s mother ask Christian Nodal to “shut his mouth”?

The message would have been shared through his Instagram stories.

The mother of Belinda has revived the scandal of his daughter and Christian and Nodal after he shared a mysterious message on his Instagram stories, which was attributed to the singer.

Schull shared an image of a gray sky full of clouds with a text in which he ordered a person to be silenced.

”If people knew that the wrong words destroy dreams, destroy relationships, destroy self-esteem, they would have a filter in their throat. If you are not capable of praising, aggrandizing, admiring, loving…Keep your mouth shut!” Schull wrote.

Although the message does not have a direct dedication, more than one network user has taken it as an indirect Christian Nodal.

Does Nodal retire from music?

It should be noted that the singer recently captured the attention of his fans after sharing a video in which he expresses that he will end his career.

The singer is sitting in the video clip listening to a conversation from his team, writing that he will not have vacations throughout the year, to which he later mentions “I’m retiring, “I’m retiring now”.

Of course, these words were meant as a joke since he is currently very focused on his career.