Does Ben Affleck wear the same watch on his wrist that Jennifer Lopez gave him in 2002?

It was enough to zoom in on the detail of the photo that interested us to begin to distinguish some characteristics of the watch and make it more identifiable. The tonneau case, or as they say in the shape of a barrel, and the numbers with irregular and extravagant shapes represent an obvious clue. Such a watch is almost certainly the work of the brilliant and virtuoso Franck Muller. Paul Boutros, head of watches for the Americas at Phillips auction house, confirmed that the dial, at least, is 100% Franck Muller. Patrick Maffeo, manager of Barmakian Jewelers, which sells Franck Muller, reiterated: “This certainly seems to be a Franck Muller Center Curvex“. But both Boutros and Maffeo agree that Affleck’s watch bracelet is not identifiable and is most likely a later addition. “The bracelet doesn’t really look like Franck Muller’s work to me,” said Maffeo. “I’ve never seen one like this before.”

eBay

The Curvex is a lookalike of the watch on Affleck’s wrist, even the three lines of text that appear on the watch face: two curves running from the top down and one straight just above the center. While modern Curvex watches have a flatter crown, older editions have a crown with a slight protrusion, as pictured above. Another proof confirming our hypothesis is the famous box offered by Jennifer Lopez to Affleck in the video clip “Jenny From the Block “ which looks a lot like the boxes used by Franck Muller. When I contacted the brand, a representative confirmed almost all of my conjectures. “It appears to be a Franck Muller Curvex model to which a bracelet made by another company has been added,” they wrote in an email. “We have never sold such a bracelet as a factory option.” So there it is.

This type of watch was perfect to give to a young actor in the early 2000s. “In the early 90s, Franck Muller was a rising star, an independent watchmaker who gained notoriety for creating highly complicated watches,” explains Boutros. “At the end of the decade, Franck Muller watches were very popular, and Cintrée Curvex models, like the one admired on Ben Affleck’s wrist, were the most sought after.” Muller’s luck waned somewhat in the following years. But if the Bennifer couple can come together, why can’t Franck Muller be back in vogue too?

Article taken from GQ USA

Read also

Loading... Advertisements

Ben Affleck, the style details paired with J.Lo to copy asap

Is Ben Affleck returning to play Batman?

Batman, Ben Affleck leaves directing but not the Batman costume

When Jennifer Lopez gives her wings, the best photos

Like Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and the other stars of Joe Biden’s settlement made history