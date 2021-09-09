Does Ben Affleck’s Batman have a future, apart from Robert Pattinson?

Ben Affleck will reappear as Batman in The Flash after the new scenes in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and fans dream that the solo conceived by the actor and director can really see the light. Could he live with Robert Pattinson’s next Bruce Wayne?

It was foreseeable that the publication of Zack Snyder’s Justice League restarted the affection of the fans for Ben Affleck as Batman: there is a possibility that in the DC Extended Universe the actor and director returns to have his say in a more substantial way even in the role of Bruce Wayne, beyond its already announced participation in The Flash? Let’s think about some aspects.

Batman and Ben Affleck, how it went

Around 2015, after the DC Extended Universe had already left with The man of Steel (2013) by Zack Snyder, il Batman from Ben Affleck was to be a founding part of the DC world of cinema produced by Warner Bros. Of course, the actor immediately magnetized one popular uprising at the casting announcement, before Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), but it was commonplace, given that over the decades any Bruce Wayne was greeted with perplexity at first, starting with Michael Keaton. Although this last film did not turn out to be the collection up to expectations, also receiving several criticisms about its construction, Affleck was surprisingly not one of the most contested elements, indeed: perhaps for the first time at the cinema Batman bought a imposing physicality, nor its subsequent appearance in Suicide Squad (2016) was the worst element of that work.

We know how it ended: the release of Justice League mutilated in 2017, the cancellation of the next two films in this cycle conceived by Snyder, the early retirement of his setting of the DC Universe. The earthquake in the Warner Bros house and the crackdown ended up overwhelming Ben Affleck, who was working on one of his own Batman solo, which he was dealing with at 360 °, also in direction and screenplay, written with Geoff Johns. Warner’s willingness to change pace with a The Batman different entrusted to Matt Reeves And Robert Pattinson, combined with Affleck’s severe personal health problems (a painful battle with thealcoholism) led the actor and director to close the practice of the project to devote himself to something else. From 2020, however, something has changed.

Batman and Ben Affleck: is there a future for “Batfleck”?

Before we even saw him again as Bruce Wayne in the additional scenes from Zack Snyder’s Justice League, in 2020 Affleck had already agreed to return as Batman in Flash by Andy Muschietti with Ezra Miller, arriving in November 2022. Sure, the latter for all we know could be a cameo negligible (there will also be Keaton!), yet there is the feeling that the extra scene with Jared Leto’s Joker in the new Justice League sounds like some kind of relaunch. A proposal. Snyder raised his hands, considering it only as a “what if“, but it is quite impressive to see an Affleck even in better shape in the new takes, coming out of his difficult period. And if it struck the writer, who cannot consider himself a DC fan, he left even more the mark on the fans predictably. in fibrillation.

At the same time, by chance but maybe not, Joe Manganiello has repeatedly recently complained about his role Deathstroke in the DC Extended Universe, a character in the end remained unused but who would have had the limelight precisely in the Batman solo signed by Affleck: a film conceived as a claustrophobic clash between cat and mouse, almost a horror, it would seem.

We don’t know how she is thinking Warner Bros on the issue, however, from the outside we are witnessing a much less strict strategy than that of the competitors Marvel Studios: if on the one hand The Batman in 2022 seems to want to propose a new Bruce Wayne with the features of Pattinson, nothing is done to deny Affleck’s revival, albeit for short scenes. After the commercial and critical explosion of the Joker with Joaquin Phoenix, the Warner leaders have never denied seeking a authorial approach, in several voices, not imposed by a single creative. After all, those who love comics are used to enjoying their heroes at the same time in different graphic and narrative guises. On a marketing level, playing a solo of “Batfleck” again, as fans call it, would now certainly be counterproductive for the Pattinson movie, but the feeling is that something may soon mature.

And there is still the HBO Max streaming service of the Warner house, still waiting for original productions …

