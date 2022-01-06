News

Does Bitcoin emulate the “summer truce” or show signs of a “different path”?

Kim Lee
With Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies fell Wednesday night on fears that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected; here’s what four analysts and expert traders say about the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

What happened

The cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen he claimed on his YouTube channel that the current Bitcoin correction is actually a tamer version of the one seen in May last year.

“If we want to keep comparing it to the potential summer lull, then we need to see a rebound and we need to rebound a few thousand dollars in a short time, because if we don’t then we are clearly going on a different path,” Cowen said.

I don’t think we’re going to have a parabolic first or second quarter for that matter, ”added Cowen.

The analyst believes that, like last year, Bitcoin is continuing to test levels between $ 30,000 and $ 60,000 earlier this year, but $ 40,000 would represent a “rather large” important level.

Michaël van de Poppe, a well-known Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency analyst, told his more than 549,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has lost support and could test the $ 42,000 range.

van de Poppe noted that despite Bitcoin’s correction, some altcoins have tested all-time highs.

Justin Bennett, which has over 96,000 followers on Twitter, highlighted that Bitcoin has a tendency to fall below the settlement wick and sees the $ 39,000 to $ 40,000 level as a possible local bottom for the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

The technical analyst known under the pseudonym of Kaleo, which boasts more than 465,000 followers on Twitter, said it will consider taking a long position on Bitcoin if the cryptocurrency recovers to the $ 50,000 level and will be bullish if BTC moves quickly towards the $ 58,000 range.

Price movement

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was down 6.9% daily to $ 43,169.

