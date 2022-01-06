Does Bitcoin emulate the “summer truce” or show signs of a “different path”?

With Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies fell Wednesday night on fears that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected; here’s what four analysts and expert traders say about the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

What happened

The cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen he claimed on his YouTube channel that the current Bitcoin correction is actually a tamer version of the one seen in May last year.

“If we want to keep comparing it to the potential summer lull, then we need to see a rebound and we need to rebound a few thousand dollars in a short time, because if we don’t then we are clearly going on a different path,” Cowen said.

I don’t think we’re going to have a parabolic first or second quarter for that matter, ”added Cowen.

The analyst believes that, like last year, Bitcoin is continuing to test levels between $ 30,000 and $ 60,000 earlier this year, but $ 40,000 would represent a “rather large” important level.

Michaël van de Poppe, a well-known Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency analyst, told his more than 549,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has lost support and could test the $ 42,000 range.

Simply put, #Bitcoin lost support, seeking for all the liquidity, maybe a test at $ 42K range and that should be it. A longer cycle. Another year of bullish perspectives. Total market capitalization for #crypto is fine too. – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) January 5, 2022

van de Poppe noted that despite Bitcoin’s correction, some altcoins have tested all-time highs.

Justin Bennett, which has over 96,000 followers on Twitter, highlighted that Bitcoin has a tendency to fall below the settlement wick and sees the $ 39,000 to $ 40,000 level as a possible local bottom for the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

Remember, $ BTC has a tendency to dip below liquidation wicks like the one we saw on December 4th. That means a move below $ 42k if it happens again. I’m thinking somewhere around $ 39k- $ 40k as a potential local bottom. – Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) January 5, 2022

The technical analyst known under the pseudonym of Kaleo, which boasts more than 465,000 followers on Twitter, said it will consider taking a long position on Bitcoin if the cryptocurrency recovers to the $ 50,000 level and will be bullish if BTC moves quickly towards the $ 58,000 range.

basically just a simple retest of the log breakdown just be careful getting FOMO trapped into relonging and trying to catch knives It’d take a reclaim of 50K + for me to start considering a long. And a quick move to 58K + to really start to consider flipping back HTF bullish pic.twitter.com/My9MrNnNKk – KALEO (@CryptoKaleo) January 5, 2022

Price movement

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was down 6.9% daily to $ 43,169.