Does Bitcoin lose 99% of its value? No, it’s a CoinMarketCap glitch

The last few weeks have not been a good time for cryptocurrencies, which have lost a sometimes large part of their value within a few days. Although the situation is not the best, however, we never expected to see the price of Bitcoin drop 99% on CoinMarketCap as has happened in the last few hours.

How was the vertical collapse of Bitcoin’s value possible? Fortunately, yesi is just a CoinMarketCap bug, confirmed by the platform itself through the tweet that you find at the bottom. Thus, the market value of Bitcoin has not plummeted overnight, but is still between $ 48,000 and $ 49,000.

The CoinMarketCap glitch, which generated the panic in the community of cryptocurrency holders, making them think that the fortunes they held were gone, was resolved within an hour from the portal. However, some other obvious bugs remain on Bitcoin’s CoinMarketCap page: for example, the currency’s all-time high is set at $ 8.6 million, when Bitcoin actually reached $ 69,000 last May.

The cryptocurrency all-time high error also caused other bizarre numerical errors related to Bitcoin: for example, the value of the coin reached 789 billion dollars before the glitch caused it to collapse to 1% of its real price, while the total capitalization of the currency touched the unimaginable value of 14.7 quintillions of dollars.

The glitch has also affected other virtual currencies such as Ether and Cardano, whose price has gone from 3,867 Dollars to 757,200 Dollars and from 1.25 Dollars to 256 Dollars respectively, with leaps that not even the most dreamer of traders could ever expect.

Although the bug was fixed within an hour, some important figures in the world of cryptocurrencies have harshly criticized CoinMarketCap, indicating that a decentralized management of cryptocurrency prices: for example, Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink, said that “The recent glitch is exactly why blockchain applications and smart contracts need to use decentralized networks like Chainlink. Relying on a single source of data is a recipe for a disaster that undeniably puts user funds at risk. “. In the past few hours, however, a digital currency has really registered an impressive growth: it is Dogecoin, which grew by 23% thanks to a tweet from Elon Musk.