Does Bitcoin Protect Against Inflation? – The Cryptonomist

Bitcoin is increasingly considered one risk-on hedging against inflation. But really protects against inflation?

Bitcoin other than gold

The fact is that we are often used to taking gold as our main reference, as a hedge against inflation, but Bitcoin is different from gold.

In fact, gold is commonly considered a risk-off asset, while Bitcoin is clearly risk-on. The difference is that investments in gold are much less risky, due to the relatively low volatility of its value, but precisely because of this low volatility they can produce very limited returns.

For example, the price of an ounce of gold in the last 10 years has gone from about $ 1,630 in January 2021 to the current $ 1,820, or with a growth of 12%, denoting low volatility and extremely low risk, but also a minimal gain.

In fact, in the same period the real value of the US dollar fell by 11%, so certainly gold in the last decade proved to be a hedge against inflation, but without producing significant real returns.

The price of Bitcoin, on the other hand, in the last ten years has increased by about 650,000%, so while on the one hand it has forced investors to take a good risk, due to its high volatility, on the other it has also produced huge gains.

From this comparison it clearly emerges that there is a clear difference between gold and Bitcoin, so much so that it would be unfair to attempt to judge BTC price performance with the same criteria used to evaluate risk-off hedges against inflation, like gold itself.

Bitcoin vs other assets

Instead, it is probably worth doing as Goldman Sachs suggests, that is compare the price performance of Bitcoin with that of other assets which are considered possible hedges against inflation, but risk-ons, such as copper for example.

Ten years ago, the price of copper was around $ 8.5, while it is now $ 9.7. Therefore, in ten years it has appreciated by 14%, or just over gold. It is clear that as an investment asset, copper actually looks more like gold than Bitcoin.

In other words, it is difficult to find real terms of comparison to assess whether Bitcoin can be considered a good risk-on hedge against inflation.

Bitcoin compared to the dollar

Perhaps it is simply convenient compare it to the US dollar, that is the reference currency not only for the crypto market, but for the global financial markets as a whole.

Over the past 12 months, compared to a 7% loss in real value of the dollar, BTC’s face value against the dollar has grown by 15%. Extending the comparison to the last four years, given that Bitcoin cycles last precisely about 4 years, the face value of BTC in dollars has increased by 180%, while the real loss in value of the dollar itself has been due to the precisely 11%.

Bitcoin protects against inflation

In light of this it really seems that Bitcoin can be considered a hedge against inflation, but only over the long term, and with some significant degree of risk.

That is, if we eliminate from this judgment the need to have a low level of risk, such as gold, Bitcoin really seems to be a candidate to be a hedge against inflation. However, its much higher level of risk than that of gold means that it is not always necessarily a good investment in the short or medium term. In the long term, however, it appears that, throughout its history, those who have bought BTC and have not sold them for at least 4 years have never lost it.

On the other hand, it must be said that, for example, those who bought gold in August 2011 then had to wait almost nine years before returning to profit.

However, it remains to be seen how these trends will evolve in the future, also because the price of Bitcoin in 2021 was anomalous compared to the previous two years following the halving (2013 and 2017).

We must not underestimate the enormous difference between an asset risk-off and a risk-on, so much so that in fact it does not make them perfectly comparable. But for those who are more accustomed to risk, Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation can be much more attractive than gold itself. But without any guarantee of producing returns, or of maintaining its value.