Does Bob Iger regret the new CEO of Disney?

A new report claims that former Disney CEO Bob Iger regrets choosing Bob Chapek as his successor.

Bob Chapek became CEO of The Walt Disney Company in early 2020. This marked the end of the era of Bob Iger, who for 15 years restructured the company completely and turned it into the giant it is now, since it was he who organized the purchases of Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm.

Despite having the shadow of his legacy on him, Bob Chapek he was no stranger to Disney. Before becoming the new CEO, he was responsible for managing and supervising amusement parks, experiences and products. However, the first crisis he had to face was the arrival of the pandemic and as time has passed the businessman has been involved in different media crises that have affected the image of the company.

Therefore, a new report from Business Insider ensures that Bob Iger He disagreed with the way the transition went and even quarreled with Disney executives because shortly after Chapek took the job, Iger began to have doubts about whether he was a good successor.

He was not the successor he expected

Bob Iger spent a year helping Bob Chapek with his transition, and according to the report, he planned to use most of the time doing farewell tours. But the scourge of the pandemic made things complicated and problems between the two CEOs came to light, particularly because they had conflicting ideas on how to handle the pandemic, restructure the company and even in the politics what should follow. The report even assures that they had different work teams They usually collide with each other.

This, according to the same report, occurred because iger and Disney’s board of directors they couldn’t agree on what terms his successor would be chosen. Iger apparently wanted maintain control and power in decision making, particularly in regards to the content creation and Disney talent management. However, the board of directors did not agree and gave a lot of freedom to Bob Chapek as soon as he was chosen as the new CEO.

As the months passed and the pandemic did not give of itself, iger allegedly began to have doubts about Chapek, mainly because he did not expect him to be “so newbie” when negotiating with talent or responding to public crises. Also, he didn’t agree with her plan either. split the company in two: a centralized distribution groupin charge of supervising all the content that is produced, and “creative gears”, responsible for creating it.

In fact, a former Disney executive told the newspaper that many on Iger’s team “They thought the decision to appoint Chapek was strange,” and that he clearly did not think about the impact that the pandemic would bring to the company:

“Yes[Iger] He would have understood the magnitude of the pandemic, he would never have left when he did Anonymous Source- Business Insider

Bob Chapek’s Crises

Bob Chapek has faced important controversies that have greatly impacted Disney. For example, this year the controversy surrounding the law “Don’t Say Gay” from Florida, which was discovered to be promoted by politicians receiving financial support from Disney, caused creative teams and artists complain about the company’s mishandling and misrepresentation of queer issues. Originally, Chapek dismissed the criticism saying that “Companies never do well when they position themselves on these issues.”

The commitment of Chapek by “innovate the company” and transform it into a technology company, also brought him problems with great artists, such as Scarlett Johansson, since the hybrid premiere of Black Widow he damaged the contract he had with the actress and for that he earned a fairly public lawsuit. Thing that she exposed the inexperience that she has to negotiate with her talent.

Although it is likely that Chapek have thought of strategies to promote Disney+, the idea of ​​releasing movies pixar like Luca Y Turning Red on the platform has been widely criticized by the studio’s creatives, who consider that they treat animated projects as a “minor product”.

In addition, he will have to face the mediocre performance he had Lightyear in movie theaters. Well, you will have to answer about poor box office performance that, according to experts, in the next delivery of results. Not to mention they just lost a major sports tender in India, which had the potential to attract million subscribers to the platform.

However, despite its problems, the board of directors of Disney announced last month that Bob Chapek will continue as CEO for 3 more years and it is expected that during his period of leadership Disney+ can continue to grow. For now, streaming is set to include ads later this year.

