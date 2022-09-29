Does Brad Pitt have a new girlfriend? His seven years of singleness could be over

Brad Pitt has been a trend worldwide in recent weeks, after the launch of the Bullet Trainhis second leading role of 2022, after his appearance in The lost Citytape in which he participated with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

Now, in addition to his stellar performances on the big screen, it seems that Pitt has moved his cards in love, as the interpreter of Inglorious Bastards has been seen on several occasions sharing private dinners with the model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, who starred in Friends Party and Music and wrote the best-selling book My Body.

Emily Ratajkowski: the feminist ‘sex symbol’ of our time

Brad Pitt in the 2020 Oscar room, when he won the best actor award. Photo: Valeria Macon – AFP (VALERIA MACON/AFP)

This could be one of the romances that has gained the most strength in the life of the actor, 58, in seven years of being single. In 2016, the Oklahoma native ended his marriage to Angelina Jolie after a 12-year relationship.

Speculation about the star’s new relationship came out of the gossip portal Deux Moi, which is responsible for scrutinizing the intimacy of some of the most recognized entertainment personalities. It would have been leaked that the Oscar winner would have a sentimental relationship with the model, who is currently in the process of divorce with her ex-partner Sebastián Bear-McClard.

Emily Ratajkowski explores the double edge of modeling in her book ‘My Body’

Emily Ratajkowski rose to fame after appearing in the video ‘Blurred Lines’, singer Robin Thicke’s hit musical in 2013. Photo: screenshot



Ratajkowski cemented his character as a famous star after appearing in the film ‘Gone Girl’, from acclaimed director David Fincher. Photo: 20th Century Fox (Photo: Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox.)

(Photo: Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox.)

It became known in mid-June that Ratajkowski separated from Bear-McClard, actor and film producer, and with whom he had his first child, due to the American’s continued infidelities.

The different digital channels of Deux Moi They had been promoting the rumor since mid-August, when it was revealed on their Reddit profile that Pitt and the supermodel had been seen dining at a glamorous restaurant in Paris, where they were said to have spent several hours together.

The Londoner starred this year in ‘Lying and Stealing’, a drama co-starring with Theo James. Photo: Vertical Entertainment



Days later and through an Instagram story, the account stated forcefully: “I’m sure she (Emily Ratajkowski) is dating Brad”, a phrase that was accompanied by a screenshot of a conversation with one of the sources. anonymous that follow the trail of celebrities.

So far, neither Pitt nor Ratajkowski have come out to deny or confirm what has been speculated about the possible romance, so it is a matter of waiting how this relationship unfolds.