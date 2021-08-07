Does Cardi B really want to make peace with enemy Nicki Minaj?

You remember true when Cardi B and Nicki Minaj quarreled at an exclusive party in New York? How can we forget, on the other hand, the iconic shoe throw that had followed their verbal scuffle? Well, it seems that in recent times the waters between the two rappers have calmed down. At least on the Cardi B side.

Cardi B wants to make peace with Nicki Minaj?

In a recent interview with Apple Music, on the occasion of the release of the single WAP, Cardi B had the opportunity to talk about the current female rap scene. In the United States, rap has always been a male prerogative, with few admirable exceptions of the fair sex.

Here’s what Cardi B said:

Quando I was smaller, I’ll have had I was six, seven or eight years old, there were a lot of women rappers And then there was a time when there wasn’t even a rapper. I had to listen to the songs again from the early 2000s, listen to them again and listen to them again because for a while there were no female rappers. But then came a rapper who dominated for a very long time. And he did very good things, he’s still at the top.

Cardi did not make any precise reference to other artists, yet there are many who think that the singer was talking about Nicki Minaj. The latter in fact continues to be on the crest of the wave, despite the fact that his latest album Queen was not a stratospheric success.

Rather, who in this period is “splitting” for real is the colleague Megan Thee Stallion, whom Cardi B wanted to include in WAP. Megan was one of the most listened to artists this summer thanks to the hit Savage, in collaboration with Beyoncé.

Who knows that this possible signal of détente can not lead Cardi B and Nicki Minaj to collaborate in the future! That would be epic!