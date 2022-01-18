Does China help Bitcoin? | Xi Jingpin could change towards the market

Rate cuts? Reduction of inflation? Xi Jinping invites the West to take things with due calm and caution, speaking of not “push on the brake” just now.

A statement that appears overly clear for one People’s Republic which, particularly when trying to interact with other powers, is always relatively enigmatic.

A cynical and cheating destiny for China

China calls for calm – its economic recovery is at stake

We are among the few who try to correlate the great movements macroeconomic with what happens to the troop of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. These are magnitudes and decisions that, the markets have shown us many times, can actually make it difference for the crypto market.

Here we then talk about the fundamental magnitude of modern economies, or the interest rate practiced by central banks. In a nutshell, for those who are not particularly knowledgeable, it is a size capable of determining investments, employment and ultimately also the economic growth, however, in subtle balance with theinflation.

NASDAQ vs BITCOIN

The starting point is this: all developed economies are facing a phase of very high inflation and the related central banks have admitted that the situation, barring draconian interventions, will not be momentary as they had hinted at first.

And given this situation, the central banks have decided to intervene (for now only the Fed among the main ones) with the tools they have at their disposal: first of all, a rise in interest rates and parallel a cut ai sovereign debt securities purchased by them.

Both maneuvers that have a compressive effect both on economic growth and on employment and which strengthen the reference currencies. Something that we have also seen with Bitcoin a few days ago, just in parallel with the actions of the main exchanges.

Why Xi Jingpin Is Scared Of A Sharp Rate Hike – And What Does It Have To Do With Cryptocurrencies

With the China which has voluntarily excluded itself from games relating to cryptocurrencies it is more than legitimate to ask what the connection between the president’s speech Xi Jingpin and the world of cryptocurrencies.

It is once again an indirect relationship: the China she hinted that she was not very satisfied with a possible one rate hike, which would jeopardize his return to levels pre-crisis. This would also affect economies mainly in a decidedly important way manufacturing. At least in the USEin fact, balance sheets and shares in the banking sector will be appreciated.

If it should not prevail, but at least be taken into consideration the invitation to calm Xi Jingpin we could have a more attitude dovish, or dove, of the main central banks. With inflation that will continue to run, however, giving a hand a lot to the market cryptocurrencies as for that equity.

Markets that are increasingly correlated, even if in the last few market beats Bitcoin appeared to be in greater difficulty. With two strange cases that will surely trigger some conspiracy: the first is that for now ECB it has proved itself rather accommodating towards inflation and has given up on raising rates. The second is that it could be right there China to lend a hand to Bitcoin, in a strange, indeed very strange case of fate.