Does Chris Brown deserve a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame?

While he seems to be evaluating his career, Christopher Brown questions his admirers if he does not deserve to have a star in his name on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Chris Brown is already thinking about his posterity

The titled sidewalks “Walk Of Fame” are found all over Hollywood, in busy areas, like the quieter ones. It is a great joy for fans to see the stars of their favorite artists there.

It is not uncommon to see new inaugurations of stars. The most recent is that of the rapper Nipsey Hussle posthumously. On occasion, his relatives were present for the unveiling ceremony.

Faced with the celebrity that is his, Chris Brown ponder what he will leave behind. When you look closely, just 30 years, the singer R&B has had a laudatory artistic career. As proof, he has won the best honors and prizes that an artist dreams of obtaining.

For this purpose, Christopher decided to poll his fans. In his story instagramhe asks them: “Do you think I’ve done enough to get a Hollywood star? ».

The responses were essentially two-fold. There are those who are surprised that he does not yet have his star and those who believe that he deserves to have one. On the other hand, others have pointed out that these controversies are a lot for the fact that he does not have his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Chris Brown not having a Hollywood Star is disrespectful. — DannyFromTheEast (@781CASPER) August 17, 2022

Nipsey getting a star on the walk of fame before Chris Brown is CRAZY … the nigga had 1 platinum album 😂 no memorable performances, no big movie rolls… NOTHING 😂 y’all gotta stop giving people shit just cause they died — Gabrielle Solis stan account 😚 (@xepodx) August 17, 2022

Wait @chrisbrown doesn’t have a Hollywood star???😑 what the hell have we been doing for the past 2 decades????????????????? — Lalla Hirayama (@Lalla_Hirayama) August 17, 2022