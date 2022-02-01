Does Chris Evans have a new flame? Fans think he’s dating Alba Baptista

Chris Evans has a new flame? His fans are sure so, even if at the moment there is no photographic evidence about it, but only some of their theories. Let’s find out why they are so convinced that you are dating her colleague Alba Baptista.

Who is it about? Alba Baptista is a 24-year-old Portuguese actress who has made herself known all over the world as the protagonist of the series Warrior Nun, of which the second season has already been shot, coming soon on Netflix.

Fans of Chris Evans, in the version of private investigators, have noticed that the interpreter of Captain America began to follow Alba Baptista on Instagram in fall 2020, while she started following him in June 2021. She also follows Scott Evans, Chris’s brother, as well as follows the profile of Scott’s partner and his dog.

According to fan theories of the star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the two actors would meet last summer in Europe, when Chris was shooting The Gray Man, thriller-action in which he stars with Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page And Ana de Armas, and she was busy with the takes of season 2 of Warrior Nun.

It also appears that Alba spent her last New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles and fans think the photos she shared on social media include some shots taken in Chris’s backyard. According to other rumors after Evans shared a video about hers Instagam StoriesAdditionally, the actor would visit Baptista in Lisbon, Portugal this week.

Chris has in fact published a video for an eighth grade class of the Jewish Foundation School and fans noticed that the hotel room matches the rooms of the Four Seasons of Lisbon.

Last year there was talk of an alleged flirtation between Chris Evans and Selena Gomez, never officially confirmed. Does Captain America really have a new flame now, or is it just that his fans have a big fantasy?

ph: getty images