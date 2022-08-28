Does Christophe Galtier highlight Mauricio Pochettino’s shortcomings? — Foot11.com

New coach of Paris Saint-Germain, Christophe Galtier had the heavy task of succeeding Mauricio Pochettino, freshly reigning French champion with the capital club. However, the native of Marseille quickly made people forget the Argentinian. More

While a legend like Zinédine Zidane had long been mentioned to take over from Mauricio Pochettino, it was finally Christophe Galtier who took his place on the bench of Paris Saint-Germain at the beginning of last July. Beyond a new system, the former Lille coach has apparently brought a new state of mind. The one that PSG may have been missing to dream bigger. If it is far too early to draw conclusions, first impressions are rather flattering.

Galtier, a breath of fresh air at PSG

Last season, under the Mauricio Pochettino era, Paris Saint-Germain only won one trophy, namely Ligue 1. Whether in the Trophée des Champions to start, in the Coupe de France and especially in Champions League, Paris has found stronger in its path. But wasn’t PSG’s first opponent himself? In view of the quality present in the group, the lunar association Mbappé-Messi-Neymar in front, we expected much more from the club of the capital. Sentiment visibly shared by the Parisian management, who decided to change coach and recruit a certain Christophe Galtier.

Christophe Galtier, on the PSG bench in Clermont (Icon Sport)

The native of Marseille, champion of France with Lille in 2021, remained in a Coupe de France final with Nice. As soon as he arrived at PSG, Galtier announced the color. Switch to 3-4-1-2, clear hierarchy in the goals, priority to the collective… A little less than two months later, the results are convincing. With already a title in the purse and thunderous debut in Ligue 1 (17 goals scored in 3 days, excuse the bit). From now on, the hardest part begins for the former coach of Saint-Etienne: to last over time.

The Champions League as a justice of the peace?

This Sunday, August 28, 2022, Paris Saint-Germain should already pass a serious test against AS Monaco. A Rock club not at its best this summer but which has serious assets in its workforce. At the start of September, the reigning French champion will get into the thick of it with the kick-off of the Champions League group stage. In a competition where Christophe Galtier has only had one disastrous campaign with LOSC (1 point in 6 days). The coach who has just celebrated his 56th birthday will clearly be expected at the turn in C1.

But beyond the figures and the European experience, Christophe Galtier seems well on his way to forging a solid state of mind at Paris Saint-Germain. The very one who has been sorely lacking in recent seasons. The Sergio Ramos monument said he was under the spell of the new Parisian coach, like Achraf Hakimi, to name a few. The conflicts at the start of the season between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar were rather well negotiated. As for the attitude of all the players, from the kick-off to the final whistle, it says a lot about the stated ambition of the group. So many elements that suggest that the famous long-awaited change may be for now.