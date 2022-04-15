Does coronavirus undermine other respiratory viruses?

After the first wave of covids, we witnessed a widespread information campaign in favor of the flu vaccine: if the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infections had been added, as every year, to those of the flu season, the health system would not have withstood the impact. Fortunately it didn’t happen, neither two winters ago nor in the one just past. Perhaps thanks to the masks and the high anti-covid precautions. But it could also have been due to another, more interesting phenomenon.

Entry forbidden. Exposure to a respiratory virus appears to put the immune system in such a state of alert that it temporarily prevents other competing pathogens from entering the airways. Experts call it viral interference: it is a biological phenomenon that limits the circulation of respiratory viruses in the same geographical area in a given period of time, and which could explain why we will probably not see a spike in cases of covid and influenza occur in the same period.

One by one. As explained on the New York TimesCo-infections of covid and influenza can occur on an individual level, albeit in rare circumstances. Viral interference acts above all on the general populationwhen a massively circulating virus tends to expel others from the scene. Examples of this virus competition still under study among scientists are not uncommon. The idea that one virus could control the proliferation of others began to spread in the 1960s with the polio vaccination campaign: attenuated virus vaccines significantly reduced the spread of respiratory viruses. In 2009, in the midst of the swine flu pandemic, the annual autumn epidemic of rhinovirus (the main cause of the cold) was seen to mitigate the parallel flu race. Furthermore, even in a “normal” year the peak of rhinovirus infections occurs between October and November and then again in March, at the two temporal ends of the flu season.

Already at attention. To understand what triggered this fierce competition, a team of scientists from the University of Sheffield took a close look at what happened during a flu vaccination campaign in The Gambia. Children often infected with rhinovirus have received a flu vaccine based on a live attenuated virus. Those who had immune systems already alerted in response to other respiratory infections ended up harboring much lower viral levels than those who weren’t battling any infections, even if the vaccine administered was the same for everyone.

Partial shield. The biological basis of the phenomenon seems to sink intointerferon, the generic name given to a group of proteins produced by cells to defend themselves against the invasion of a virus. The protection of these molecules, which serve to stimulate cellular resistance against pathogens, is transient: let’s assume that the organism is already engaged in fighting a rhinovirus – the response triggered in response to the invader could offer momentary protection against SARS. CoV-2. If this theory, not shared by all, proved valid, it would be understandable why children, more often struggling with respiratory viruses, appear more protected than adults from new coronavirus infections.

Unlike other viruses, however, the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is able to initially evade the response of interferons. That’s why having covid doesn’t prevent you from contracting other infections simultaneously – an apparent weakness of the viral interference theory. Which is resolved like this: at the population level, wins in spreading the virus that insinuates itself in man first and that manages to ring the greatest number of infections before rivals. An example? Also in Gambia, where anti-covid, coronavirus, flu and rhinovirus restrictions have not been implemented, cases peaked at different times between April 2020 and June 2021.