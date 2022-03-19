Does COVID-19 cause diabetes? Scientists trying to find out

When their 11-year-old son started losing weight and drinking lots of water, Tabitha and Bryan Balcitis attributed it to his growth spurt and advice from their health class. But the unusual moodiness and lethargy aroused her concern, and tests showed her blood sugar levels were off limits.

Just six months after a mild case of COVID-19, the boy from Crown Point, Indiana, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. His parents were stunned: It didn’t run in the family, but it was an autoimmune disease, and doctors told them that COVID could have been a factor.

Could diabetes also be related to the coronavirus? Nolan’s mother, a respiratory therapist, wondered. Scientists in the US and other countries are asking the same question and investigating whether any connection is more than coincidental.

It is already clear that for those who already have diabetes, COVID-19 can worsen the condition and lead to serious complications. But there are other possible links.

Emerging evidence shows that the coronavirus, like some other viruses, can attack insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, a process that could at least temporarily trigger diabetes in susceptible people. The increase in cases could also reflect circumstances related to pandemic restrictions, including delayed medical care for early signs of diabetes, or unhealthy eating habits and inactivity in people already at risk of type 2 diabetes.

A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) analyzed two large US insurer databases that included new cases of diabetes from March 2020 through June 2021. The disease was substantially more common in children who had had COVID-19. The report did not distinguish between Type 1, which usually begins in childhood, and Type 2, which is related to obesity.

Rates of both types of diabetes have increased in US children in recent years, but reports from Europe and some US hospitals suggest the pace may have accelerated during the pandemic. “I think we’re all a little concerned,” said Dr. Inas Thomas, a specialist at Mott Children’s Hospital, University of Michigan.

The medical center noted a 30% increase in type 1 diabetes, compared to the years before the pandemic, the specialist explained. It’s not known how many had COVID-19 at any one time, but the timing raises concerns that there could be a connection, she said.

Type 1 diabetes occurs when the pancreas produces little or no insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar. It is thought to involve an autoimmune reaction, in which the body attacks its own insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. Patients must use manufactured insulin to control the chronic condition.

Experts have long theorized that some prior infection may trigger that autoimmune response. With COVID-19, “we don’t know if it’s a direct effect or some other factor that isn’t fully understood yet, but we hope this trend can help us figure out the trigger,” Thomas added.

At Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, cases of type 1 diabetes increased nearly 60% during the first year of the pandemic, compared to the previous 12 months, researchers recently reported in JAMA Pediatrics. Only 2% of those boys had active COVID-19, and the report lacked information on previous infections. But the sharp increase was surprising. “Clearly there is much more work to be done to try to answer why this is happening,” said co-author Dr. Jane Kim.

Type 2 diabetes, which primarily strikes adults, affects the way the body uses insulin, leading to poor blood sugar regulation. The causes are uncertain, but genetics, excess weight, inactivity, and unhealthy eating habits all play a role. Sometimes it can be treated or reversed with lifestyle changes.

Worldwide, more than 540 million people have diabetes, including about 37 million in the United States. Most have type 2 diabetes, and many more have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels, or prediabetes. Doctors worry that COVID-19 or slow pandemic lifestyles could be among the factors pushing them over the edge.

A diabetes center at La Rabida Children’s Hospital in Chicago noted a pandemic surge in prediabetes. Space co-director Rosemary Briars suspects long sedentary hours of online learning played a role.

Dr. Rasa Kazlauskaite, a diabetes specialist at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, said steroids sometimes used to reduce inflammation in hospitalized patients with infections, including COVID-19, can cause blood sugar spikes in the blood that lead to diabetes. Sometimes it resolves after steroids are stopped, but not always, he stressed. Physical stress from severe COVID-19 and other illnesses can also cause temporary high blood sugar and diabetes, he added.

To learn more, scientists in Denmark are enrolling adults newly diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, including some who had COVID-19, in a study. Over time, researchers will check to see if the condition progresses faster in those who had COVID-19, which could help clarify the role of the infection, if any, in the development of diabetes, said researcher Dr. Morten Bjerregaard-Andersen, a diabetes specialist at the Hospital of South West Jutland. “The theory is that if you had COVID-19, then your own insulin production would be more compromised than if you were uninfected,” Bjerregaard-Andersen said.

Researchers from King’s College London and Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, have launched an international COVID-19 diabetes registry. Among the questions they hope to learn are: Does diabetes persist in COVID-19 patients after they recover? Do they face higher risks of having it again? Could diabetes in COVID-19 patients be a completely new type of this condition?

Nolan Balcitis, now 12, knew nothing about diabetes before his diagnosis last year. At first he was nervous about everything that goes into managing the disease: counting carbohydrate intake, monitoring blood sugar, taking insulin injections. But a wearable insulin pump allows him to avoid daily injections, and a sensor on his arm makes monitoring a breeze.

Nolan, a typical kid who likes baseball and playing with his yellow Labrador retriever, Callie, shrugs when he thinks about his condition. “I’m kind of used to it now,” he said, with the nonchalance of a preteen.

