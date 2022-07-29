Does Cristiano Ronaldo Fear Lionel Messi? He would like to leave Manchester United for a very specific reason

The coming weeks are likely to be punctuated by the CR7 soap opera. Since the beginning of the summer, rumors have continued to multiply around Cristiano Ronaldo: the five-time Ballon d’Or would like to leave Manchester United. Returning to Old Trafford during the 2021 summer transfer window, the Portuguese would like at all costs to join a club qualified for the Champions League.

Since the opening of the transfer market, rumors have sent Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea, Bayern Munich or Atlético de Madrid. His agent, the famous Jorge Mendes, is looking for a way out for his player at all costs, while Manchester United and new coach Erik Ten Hag do not intend to do without him this season. The situation therefore seems quite complicated at Old Trafford, while the transfer period will only end on September 1. According to The AthleticCristiano Ronaldo’s desire to leave would be motivated by his rivalry with Lionel Messi.

CR7 is currently the top scorer in the history of the Champions League, with 140 goals. Lionel Messi is in second position, with 125 goals scored in the famous competition. Cristiano Ronaldo would be afraid to see the Argentinian catch up on his 15-goal deficit, or even take control of this ranking, while the Pulga will play this year in the Champions League with PSG. Manchester United only qualifying for the Europa League, CR7 could only attend the possibility of reacting to the comeback of his illustrious rival …

LR