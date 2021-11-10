News

Does Di Caprio try with the girlfriend of the well-known entrepreneur? The video goes viral

During a gala, a video was recorded in which Leonardo Di Caprio and the girlfriend of a well-known entrepreneur, who was right there on the red carpet, are seen flirting. Here is who the protagonists are and how the entrepreneur reacted.

Actor Leonardo Di Caprio arrives at the 2020 Academy Awards (photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images).

On November 9, the LA County Museum of Art (LACMA) celebrated his Film Gala, which also paid tribute to director Steven Spielberg. Over 650 guests from the world of entertainment, art, fashion, as well as famous entrepreneurs presented themselves to the social event. Among them, there was also Leonardo Dicaprio.

The American actor was expected in that co-organizer of the event and administrator of the LACMA. For Di Caprio, very busy on the climate change front, the event was a brief interlude in an agenda full of political commitments. There is however a video which in a very short time went viral about the evening.

Is there an understanding between Di Caprio and Jeff Bezos’ wife? Video

LA County Museum of Art (LACMA) Film Gala, Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez on the red carpet (Instagram photo).
While Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, he was on the red carpet with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, Leonardo Di Caprio arrived at the event. The reaction of the Mexican-born journalist and presenter was truly indecipherable. Judging from the images, it would seem that he is making the American actor sweet eyes.

Both Lauren and Jeff initially preferred not to comment the video and what happened. The fact that the news spread very quickly on the social media, teasing comments a lot mischievous, left no choice to the founder of Amazon, who decided to soften the gossip news with a Tweet.

Here is the video where you see how the fiancée of the entrepreneur Bezos reacts to the meeting with Di Caprio:

here is the message in which Jeff Bezos writes to Leonardo Di Caprio: “Leo, come here, I want to show you something …“. In the photo accompanying the few words there is the businessman behind the sign “Attention, steep cliff. Danger of falling“.


