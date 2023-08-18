Does diabetes affect men and women equally? – Me too

depending on the sex of the people, a pathology such as diabetes type 2 said, it can have different implications Maria Dolores Garcia de LucasTo Sport Media, a doctor from the Costa del Sol Hospital.

To begin with, diagnosis occurs later in women than in men, a reality that is due to a variety of factors, one of them being the fact that women are less likely to see a doctor because of their prioritization of the role of caregivers. There is a delay in leaving.

Ana Isabel Jimenez Millon, Doctor of Service Endocrinology of Puerto Real University Hospitalnoted that “women require longer periods of insulin resistance and higher levels of obesity to develop diabetes.”

Contraindications also affect treatment.

According to García de Lucas, when it comes to female patients treating physicians set “less ambitious objectives” for controlling disease and vascular risk factors.

Once diagnosed with diabetes, The development and manifestation of complications differ in both sexesA reality that is not well known among the scientific community.

Jimenez Millan stressed that this has not translated into differential treatment between men and women with type 2 diabetes.

diabetes in women

With a prevalence of 8.6 percent in women, type 2 diabetes can be determined by a specific pathology, such as: polycystic ovary syndrome Wave’s pregnancy complications,

“Gestational diabetes predisposes to the subsequent development of type 2 diabetes in 19 percent of cases, and this means that the risk of developing heart disease doubles,” said Garcia de Lucas.

For Jimenez, when it comes to women, the existence of inflammatory diseases and mood disorders such as anxiety and depression should also count as risk factors.

Thus, the hormonal profile influences the development and control of both diabetes and heart health.

“Eating disorders, premenstrual syndrome, or polycystic ovaries appear in adolescence. Later, in puberty, motherhood may come, which may be accompanied by gestational diabetes. And finally, in maturation, menopause and its metabolic changes”, explained Garcia.

The lack of timely detection also means that once type 2 diabetes is diagnosed, it has more complications and its development presents more co-morbidities in women.

ictus, vascular complications And peripheral arterial disease They are more frequent and more common in women with type 2 diabetes than in men with the same pathology. For Garcia, all of these differences make it imperative to treat, understand, and plan for type 2 diabetes with a gender perspective.

Te interesa:

En 2050 prevén haya mil 300 millones de personas con diabetes

Diabetes tipo 2 se dispara casi 60 por ciento entre adolescentes y jóvenes

Diabetes, una de las principales causas de discapacidad en México