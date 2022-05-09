Does Drake clashe again Pusha T?

In a title with Jack Harlow.

Pusha T himself said he put his clash with Drake behind him. But if the Canadian attacks him again, it’s hard to believe that the former member of The Clipse will remain unresponsive. If he has matured, he is not at all the type to turn the other cheek. However, in a leak of a feat between Drizzy and Jack Harlow, it seems that the 6 God is putting a layer on his lifelong enemy, the very one who had made public the fact that he had a hidden son. ..

As Jack Harlow continues to promote the release of his second album, “Come Home The Kids Miss You”, one of the titles from the project has leaked on the Internet. Tentatively titled “Have A Turn,” the leak appeared on Wednesday, April 13, and features a lengthy verse from Drake.

“N-ggas love to try and test us like they know what we on/Chubb’s got the magazine cover like Rolling Stone/’Cause we already know how they rock, they throwin’ stones/Whenever you gettin’ bigger, there’s growin’ pains /I got enough pull to make the city start throwin’ games/I’m out here makin’ a mockery/I got my realtor out here playin’ Monopoly/How can I address you when you don’t own property?/They only finesse you when you don’t move properly.”

If the reactions of Internet users were quick and if many found that Drake had raised the level of his punchlines, some saw it as an attack on Pusha T, especially when he said:

“My cravings for revenge are out of control / I know we’re getting old though, yeah / But I gotta get a n-gga for it / It’s non-negotiable, it’s not even debatable”