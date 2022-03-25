Does “El Perro” Bermúdez retire? Qatar 2022 will be his last World Cup

Midtime Editorial

Enrique “Dog” Bermudez is your goodbye tour on World Cups. And it is that the famous sports chronicler of TUDNhas decided that the Qatar World Cup 2022 be the last to narrate, to make way for the new generations. The announcement will make it official at halftime of tonight’s game between Mexico and United States.

The chronicler, 71 years old, will be narrating the games that remain in the qualifying Tri of the Concacaf in this 2022, as well as the possible preparation duels for the World Cup at the end of this year, where will close his long career in this competition in a grand way.

The Qatar World Cup 2022will be the twelfth in the race Enrique Bermudez de la Sernasince he attended Argentina 1978, Spain 1982, Mexico 1986, Italy 1990, United States 1994, France 1998, Korea-Japan 2002, Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

The Dog is aware that another World Cup process would involve another four yearssince the following world Cup is scheduled for 2026, so helegate dand 75 years to narrate it; however, for the time being considers that it is better to give up the microphone to new talent.

However, it is important to mention that the announcement will be for the World Cupsso it is likely that after Qatar 2022the Bermudez dog continue reporting other types of matches such as those of Liga MX.

