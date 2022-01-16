Does Elden Ring support Cross-Play between PC, PlayStation console and Xbox?

As we know, that Elden Ring will have some online multiplayer modes very similar to those already seen in Dark Souls and in Bloodborne.

Having already experienced multiplayer modes during the November 2021 network test, many players are wondering if Elden Ring will support cross-play and cross-platform at launch. Unfortunately we can confirm that Elden Ring will not support cross-platform functionality between PC and console, or between consoles of different families, as already stated in the past by the same From Software.

Although therefore it will not be possible to enjoy the new RPG Soulslike together with all the other fans without any hardware boundaries, the players PlayStation 4 they will still be able to play together with the users PlayStation 5, with the same speech also valid among users Xbox One And Xbox Series X | S. All without forgetting the possibility of transferring Elden Ring saves from one console to another of the same family. At the moment it is not known whether things will change after the game’s debut, but it is still unlikely to see the introduction of a full cross-platform multiplayer system.

While waiting to finally get your hands on the new title of From Software we recommend that you take a look at our special video on the character of Godfrey in Elden Ring, written by the Japanese development team in collaboration with George RR Martin.